Wayne State men bounce back with 20-point win over UMary

NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council met for the first time in 2023 yesterday, with one of the main agenda items being a topic that’s effected many members in the community. Thirty-four days ago, allegations of embezzlement from Jeffrey Stewart were brought forward by the North Fork Area Transit, and many questions are still circulating following these claims, and the transit’s suspension on January 6th.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO