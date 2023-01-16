The entire Santa Barbara Community is invited to The Riviera Ridge School’s mountain-view campus on Saturday, January 21st from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for their fifth annual Maker Fair. Current and prospective families, as well as the general public, are encouraged to put on their thinking caps and explore the 21 different booths throughout the school. Each booth will ask a scientific question that guests solve with a short and exciting hands-on project.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO