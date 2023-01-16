ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara County Declared Eligible for Individual Assistance

On January 17, 2023 the Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California (FEMA-4683-DR) for severe winter storms was amended to include Santa Barbara County for individual assistance, debris removal, and emergency protective measures. Residents of Santa Barbara County will now be eligible to apply for Federal financial assistance and public agencies will be eligible to seek reimbursement for the removal of debris. Public agencies had previously been eligible for reimbursement for costs associated with emergency protective measures.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Local Assistance Centers Open in Santa Maria, Sisquoc, and Montecito

Another Local Assistance Center (LAC) has been added to the schedule. The most recent addition is in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon. This is in addition to the LACs open this Saturday, Jan. 21 in Sisquoc and Montecito. In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

LHI Optumserve Testing Sites Closing

The California Department of Public Health is terminating operations of the LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat sites located at Direct Relief in Goleta and the FairPark in Santa Maria effective February 2, 2023. Testing is recommended for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and those that have been exposed to individuals with COVID-19. Alternative...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Op-Ed: Increase Public Speaking Time for SB Unified

Congratulations to Bill Banning for his appointment to the Santa Barbara Unified school board. I expect his considerable experience in education will result in many positive outcomes during his two-year term. Many of the candidates who applied for the appointment mentioned that there need to be more ways for the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

120th Anniversary of Potter Hotel Opening

It would be impossible to come to a conclusion about the Most Important Date in Santa Barbara’s history. Probably the top four on most people’s minds would be the founding of the presidio on April 21, 1782, the Mission on December 4, 1786, the great earthquake of June 29, 1925 and my birthday, November 26.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Riviera Ridge School Invites SB to Celebrate Innovation with Annual Maker Fair

The entire Santa Barbara Community is invited to The Riviera Ridge School’s mountain-view campus on Saturday, January 21st from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for their fifth annual Maker Fair. Current and prospective families, as well as the general public, are encouraged to put on their thinking caps and explore the 21 different booths throughout the school. Each booth will ask a scientific question that guests solve with a short and exciting hands-on project.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bomb Threats Made to Local Schools

In the past twenty-four hours the Santa Barbara Police Department has received four false bomb threats to the local community, three involving local schools or businesses and one involving the Santa Barbara Police Department. The Santa Barbara Police Department takes these types of calls very seriously and in each case...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police on Chino and Micheltorena

ALL CLEAR – 1400 Block of Chino Street – Police activity has concluded in this area. (Posted 1/19/2023 at 1:45PM) POLICE ACTIVITY – 1400 Block of Chino Street - Please avoid this area. More information will be released once this event has concluded. By an edhat reader.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors

South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 154 Fully Open From Los Olivos to Santa Barbara

Hightway 154 is set to reopen from Highway 192 to the State Route 246 (roundabout) at 5:00 pm. Highway 154 Open in Los Olivos Following Bridge Repair. Highway 154 is reopened in both directions at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos. By Caltrans. 8:00 p.m., January 16, 2023.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide

On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police Activity on W. Canon Perdido

ALL CLEAR – 500 Block of West Canon Perdido Street – Police activity has concluded in this area. POLICE ACTIVITY - 500 West Canon Perdido Street - Please avoid this area. More information will be released once this event has concluded. Edhat readers report a large police response...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy