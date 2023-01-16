Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County Declared Eligible for Individual Assistance
On January 17, 2023 the Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California (FEMA-4683-DR) for severe winter storms was amended to include Santa Barbara County for individual assistance, debris removal, and emergency protective measures. Residents of Santa Barbara County will now be eligible to apply for Federal financial assistance and public agencies will be eligible to seek reimbursement for the removal of debris. Public agencies had previously been eligible for reimbursement for costs associated with emergency protective measures.
Local Assistance Centers Open in Santa Maria, Sisquoc, and Montecito
Another Local Assistance Center (LAC) has been added to the schedule. The most recent addition is in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon. This is in addition to the LACs open this Saturday, Jan. 21 in Sisquoc and Montecito. In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa...
LHI Optumserve Testing Sites Closing
The California Department of Public Health is terminating operations of the LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat sites located at Direct Relief in Goleta and the FairPark in Santa Maria effective February 2, 2023. Testing is recommended for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and those that have been exposed to individuals with COVID-19. Alternative...
Op-Ed: Increase Public Speaking Time for SB Unified
Congratulations to Bill Banning for his appointment to the Santa Barbara Unified school board. I expect his considerable experience in education will result in many positive outcomes during his two-year term. Many of the candidates who applied for the appointment mentioned that there need to be more ways for the...
120th Anniversary of Potter Hotel Opening
It would be impossible to come to a conclusion about the Most Important Date in Santa Barbara’s history. Probably the top four on most people’s minds would be the founding of the presidio on April 21, 1782, the Mission on December 4, 1786, the great earthquake of June 29, 1925 and my birthday, November 26.
State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday
Ongoing rainfall this weekend on the Central Coast has caused continuous flooding. The post State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara men arrested in connection with shooting of 'innocent bystander'
Multiple arrests were made Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in the Santa Barbara area late last year.
'All clear' given following police activity in Santa Barbara
People were asked to avoid part of Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara Thursday due to police activity.
The Riviera Ridge School Invites SB to Celebrate Innovation with Annual Maker Fair
The entire Santa Barbara Community is invited to The Riviera Ridge School’s mountain-view campus on Saturday, January 21st from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for their fifth annual Maker Fair. Current and prospective families, as well as the general public, are encouraged to put on their thinking caps and explore the 21 different booths throughout the school. Each booth will ask a scientific question that guests solve with a short and exciting hands-on project.
Bomb Threats Made to Local Schools
In the past twenty-four hours the Santa Barbara Police Department has received four false bomb threats to the local community, three involving local schools or businesses and one involving the Santa Barbara Police Department. The Santa Barbara Police Department takes these types of calls very seriously and in each case...
Police on Chino and Micheltorena
ALL CLEAR – 1400 Block of Chino Street – Police activity has concluded in this area. (Posted 1/19/2023 at 1:45PM) POLICE ACTIVITY – 1400 Block of Chino Street - Please avoid this area. More information will be released once this event has concluded. By an edhat reader.
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
Ventura County community evacuated by air after only access road washed out by storm
Dozens of residents of a remote mountain community in Ventura County have been forced to evacuate their homes because the recent storms washed out the only road in and out of town.
Highway 154 Fully Open From Los Olivos to Santa Barbara
Hightway 154 is set to reopen from Highway 192 to the State Route 246 (roundabout) at 5:00 pm. Highway 154 Open in Los Olivos Following Bridge Repair. Highway 154 is reopened in both directions at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos. By Caltrans. 8:00 p.m., January 16, 2023.
Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area
Santa Barbara County has lifted its shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area, but the roadway remains closed and impassable. The post Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Still No Reopening Date for Highway 154 as Caltrans Crews Clear Roadway and Assess Storm Damage
Highway 154 has been closed for more than a week as Caltrans crews clear rockfalls and mudslides from the roadway that connects the Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley. As of Tuesday afternoon, there still was no estimate for when the highway will reopen. It was shut...
Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide
On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Police Activity on W. Canon Perdido
ALL CLEAR – 500 Block of West Canon Perdido Street – Police activity has concluded in this area. POLICE ACTIVITY - 500 West Canon Perdido Street - Please avoid this area. More information will be released once this event has concluded. Edhat readers report a large police response...
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
