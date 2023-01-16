Read full article on original website
Introducing Union Credit, the First Marketplace for Credit Unions to Make Firm Offers at the Point of Purchase
Today, Union Credit comes out of stealth mode with the first marketplace for credit unions to deliver perpetual credit approval and one-click loan activation to new member prospects. Now, credit unions can break into new markets digitally with firm offers of credit embedded into the front end of purchase and financing experiences.
Neonomics and KapitalKontroll Partner to Streamline Debt Management Through Open Banking
KapitalKontroll, an innovative Norwegian provider of debt management and collection services has partnered with Neonomics to launch a fully automated debt collection system that manages all payments through Neonomics open banking platform, enabling increased efficiency and security for its customers who include an extensive list of Norwegian municipalities and both small and large businesses across the country.
MANGOPAY reports €11.3 billion transaction value in 2022
MANGOPAY, the platform-specific payment infrastructure provider, today announces figures showing another strong year with more than 35% of growth. Key 2022 figures include:. Total 2022 transaction value totalling over €11.3 billion. 243 new customers onboarded this year, nearly 1 customer per working day. 100 new hires across the business...
DTCC Identifies How Enhanced Data Exchange and Management Can Propel New Insights Across Firms and Marketsm
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today issued a whitepaper, “Data Strategy & Management in Financial Markets”, that identifies data management challenges, highlights themes to drive an evolution in financial market data exchange and data management over the next decade and outlines the foundation needed to support change.
Aviva India Launches Aviva Signature Investment Plan
Aviva Life Insurance, India’s most trusted private life insurance company, announced the launch of Aviva Signature Investment Plan, a Unit Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan. The plan is crafted keeping in mind the needs of Millennial and GenX customers. Signature Millennial comes with an inbuilt premium waiver to...
Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues
Precious metal expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.
insured.io Introduces Payment Center
Insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the availability of a new payment processing feature, Payment Center, which is seamlessly integrated into the company’s Insured Portal. “The release of Payment Center was on our minds for much of 2022,” said...
Splitit, Alipay form partnership to power ‘Pay After Delivery’ installments on AliExpress
Splitit Payments Limited (“Splitit” or the “Company”) (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the only white-label service allowing customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their payment card at checkout, announces that Splitit and Alipay have formed a partnership to power the ‘Pay After Delivery’ option for shoppers on AliExpress, a global eCommerce marketplace owned by the Alibaba Group. The service will initially launch in Germany, France and Spain, with plans to expand into other international markets.
Nova Credit Receives Authorisation to Become UK’s First Cross-border Credit Reference Provider
Nova Credit UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Credit, has received the requisite scope of permissions in order to provide credit references in the UK from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Through its Nova Passport technology, the firm intends to make it easier, faster, and more equitable for immigrants living in the UK to access credit products and services, the likes of which are all too often out of reach to them.
Mayfair Cash Account Launches with 4.02% APY and Automated Treasury Management
Mayfair, a new fintech startup backed by Tiger Global and Amity Ventures, is helping companies put every last idle dollar to work. Its clients avoid the price and liquidity risks of financial products typically marketed to businesses, and can take advantage of automated cash management to earn 4.02% APY. Mayfair...
Steven Bartlett Launches $100m Fund, Built Off the Back of His No.1 Podcast, to Accelerate the Next Generation of European Unicorns
Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, public speaker, author and host of Europe’s most downloaded podcast: ‘The Diary of a CEO’ and BBC Dragons’ Den, today announced the launch of his new $100M Flight Story Fund, with the mission of accelerating the next generation of European Unicorns. Capital markets,...
Digital Asset Research Announces January 2023 Crypto Exchange Vetting Results
Digital Asset Research (DAR), a leading provider of crypto asset data and research, today announced the release of its January 2023 Crypto Exchange Vetting results. In an environment where cryptocurrencies trade across hundreds of lightly regulated or unregulated exchanges, DAR’s vetting processes apply institutional-level diligence to digital asset markets to meet an industry-wide need for reliable crypto data.
Fintech Galaxy strengthens team with Turki AlAhmed as Bahrain Country Manager
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the first Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the hiring of Turki AlAhmed to lead its operations in Bahrain and expand its Open Banking and Open Finance deployment in the Kingdom. Turki joins Fintech Galaxy Bahrain as Country Manager to turbocharge Fintech Galaxy’s...
SunLife and Swiss Re’s iptiQ launch digital ‘over 50s’ life insurance solution in the UK
SunLife, part of Phoenix Group, and iptiQ, Swiss Re’s digital B2B2C insurer launch an innovative life insurance product for UK-based customers aged 50 years and above. The new solution runs on a digital end-to-end platform and accelerates claims processing with customer-focused features. This partnership brings together SunLife’s market-leading position...
TechPassport launches Enterprise Ready Questions
TechPassport, a SaaS business that connects financial institutions with enterprise ready FinTech firms for faster and frictionless innovation, will launch their Enterprise Ready Questions in January 2023. TechPassport is excited to announce that it has partnered with 15 of the world’s largest global banks to develop a set of Enterprise...
Playter launches new product – Playter Paid
Playter, the UK’s leading provider of B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later for SMEs, is once again shaking things up in the world of alternative lending, with its newest credit offering, “Paid”. Playter’s mission to help SMEs release cash flow for growth and investment by offering flexible financing, continues apace with the addition of Paid.
Marqeta Announces New Web Push Provisioning Product
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application. This capability addresses a common pain point for consumers – the friction of having to download an app that may rarely be used in order to complete a transaction – likely improving conversion rates and creating a smoother customer experience. Marqeta is one of the first card issuers to launch instant issuance capabilities, and web push provisioning further extends Marqeta’s leadership in this space. The product is currently offered in Beta with general availability expected later in 2023.
2022/2023 Renewal Season: Over $24bn Premium Reinsured Using Supercede
Supercede, the dedicated reinsurance platform, has announced that $24.016bn in unique underlying insurance premiums were registered on its platform between 1st October 2022 and 1st January 2023, as part of the plethora of reinsurance deals managed by its cedent and broker customers. Cedents used the platform to collate, cleanse, and...
AI based insurance platform launches
AI driven insurance provider Peppercorn has launched on Confused.com. Founded by Nigel Lombard, Peppercorn has created the world’s first conversational AI insurance assistant. Peppercorn’s platform enables customers to benefit from a more responsive and user-friendly experience, from insurance purchase to policy adjustments. By empowering customers, Peppercorn’s assistant is...
Orrick, Buckley Combine To Form Financial Services & Fintech Law Powerhouse
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice. It also responds to demand from fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created by...
