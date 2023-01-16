Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application. This capability addresses a common pain point for consumers – the friction of having to download an app that may rarely be used in order to complete a transaction – likely improving conversion rates and creating a smoother customer experience. Marqeta is one of the first card issuers to launch instant issuance capabilities, and web push provisioning further extends Marqeta’s leadership in this space. The product is currently offered in Beta with general availability expected later in 2023.

1 DAY AGO