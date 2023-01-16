Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Most New Cars Are Now Selling for Less than MSRP
2022 was a bad time to buy a car. As was 2021. And most of 2020. But the good news is, that appears to be changing for the better. Shoppers still aren’t likely to land some of the best deals that were available before the pandemic hit, but at the very least, it appears the days of paying over MSRP for the privilege of owning a basic family vehicle are over.
People aren't leasing cars anymore — and it means higher prices and worse choices for used car-buyers
A sharp drop in the leasing translates to less supply going to the used vehicle market, keeping prices up and inventory low.
Jalopnik
The BMW 840i Gran Coupe is the Personal Luxury Coupe Redefined
Personal luxury coupes are quickly going extinct. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, they were at their zenith; almost every premium manufacturer had multiple options in the category. Automakers from around the globe wanted in on this segment, and in Europe, the Germans gave us icons like the original BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz CL.
Digital Trends
The best laptop deals available today — starting at $110
If you’ve been waiting for a chance at significant savings when buying a new laptop, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s four-day sale, which has slashed prices of different models from the best laptop brands. There’s a lot of offers to choose from, so if you need recommendations, we’ve rounded up the top three laptop deals that are currently available from the retailer. The sale will run until Thursday, January 19, but you shouldn’t waste time — you may think you have a few days left, but there’s a possibility that stocks of popular laptops will run out first. That’s why you need to finalize the purchase as soon as you can if one of these bargains catches your eye, because you may miss out if you don’t.
Curbed
Here’s Why Everything at Walgreens Is Suddenly Behind Plastic
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. Just about any booster hanging around the Diamond District a few years ago knew Roni Rubinov’s pawnshop, New Liberty Loans. Rubinov wasn’t the only fence who would buy stolen goods and resell them online, but he had a reputation for taking pretty much anything a shoplifter could bring him: Rolexes, baby formula, condoms, boxed chocolate, prom dresses, K-cups, Amazon gift cards. He’d even buy food stamps. Once, a booster offered him a box of pens he’d found in a trash can. Rubinov bought it.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Jalopnik
Elon Musk's Tesla Trial Seems To Be Going Well
Elon Musk’s Tesla trial is beginning, Alpine wants to give the U.S. a shot, and German authorities want Tesla’s Berlin plant to rev up those fryers. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 19, 2023. 1st Gear: The ‘Funding Secured’ Trial Is Underway...
Jalopnik
Uber Wants Cheaper EVs Made Just For Ride-Sharing
Uber is doing everything it can to make an entire fleet of electric ride-sharing vehicles by 2030. Uber has already taken a step in that direction, by working a deal with Hertz to allow drivers to rent its electric vehicles. Another avenue the ride-sharing company is considering is having a dedicated electric vehicle made exclusively for ride-sharing, per a report from the Wall Street Journal.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Jalopnik
At $99,500, Could This 2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4 be a Party Favorite?
To be the hit of any party, you need to arrive in a car like today’s Nice Price or No Dice Porsche Targa and operate its fancy top a few times. Let’s find out what being such the life of the party might effectively cost. One can imagine...
Jalopnik
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Can Turn off Its Front-Axle Motor for Better Burnouts
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is finally here, and while the words “all-wheel-drive hybrid” might not get your heart racing, we have a feeling the E-Ray’s 655 hp and 2.5-second zero-to-60 time probably will. It’s certainly not as track-focused as the Corvette Z06, but that’s the point. It’s a super powerful Corvette for people who probably won’t take their car to the track. But what about the burnouts? Surely, Chevy knows people are going to want to do burnouts, right?
Jalopnik
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Visualizer Is Up for Real This Time
In December of last year, several Corvette forums noticed the E-Ray visualizer had gone live prematurely. Several people were able to get screenshots before Chevrolet took it down, giving us all an idea of what options would be available. Now that the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has been officially revealed, though, the visualizer is back online and ready for your dream car-customizing enjoyment.
Jalopnik
The Candela C-8 Borrows the Polestar 2's Batteries to Achieve the Longest Range of Any Electric Boat
Swedish boatmaker Candela partnered with Polestar to make an electric boat that the company claims will have the longest range in the world. The Candela C-8 will have a range of up to 57 nautical miles, or 65 miles, at a cruising speed of 22 knots, or 25 miles per hour. Candela says the C-8's performance puts it on par with powerboats using internal combustion engines, and it’s all thanks to a combination of hydrofoils, efficient motors and batteries sourced from Polestar.
Jalopnik
Honda Made Its 30 Millionth Vehicle After Over 40 Years in the U.S.
It was at a Wendy’s in 1976 when the then-governor of Ohio James A. Rhodes had morning burgers with some Japanese government officials to pitch them on one thing: A Honda factory to be built in the state, the country’s first. When that factory, in Marysville, Ohio, eventually started producing cars in 1982, it was off to the races, though probably no one could predict what a massive success it would turn out to be.
Jalopnik
Shell Buys EV Charging Company Volta for $169 Million
Shell, one of the biggest oil companies on the planet, has reportedly just acquired Volta, an electric vehicle charging network operator. According to Reuters, the all-cash deal is valued at about $169 million. Volta went public back in 2021 through a merger with blank-check firm Tortoise Acquisitions Corp II, and...
Jalopnik
At $38,000, Is This 1995 Jeep Wrangler Sahara a Just Desert?
The Sahara Desert is generally sandy brown, just like the top on today’s Nice Price or No Dice Sahara Wrangler, the body of which is also oasis green. It comes freshly serviced and is presented in as-new condition. Will its price, however, prove an insurmountable sand trap?. A desolate...
