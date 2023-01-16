Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Gloss Up Shares Quality Control Debut ‘Before the Gloss Up’ f/ GloRilla, Icewear Vezzo, and More
Gloss Up has dropped off her debut mixtape The Gloss Up via Quality Control. The 13-song project boasts features from the Memphis native’s IRL best friend GloRilla on the aptly titled “Bestfrenn,” QC signee Icewear Vezzo on “From Cross the Way,” and producer HitKidd—who’s behind GloRilla’s viral song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”—on “Mad 304.” Fellow Memphis women rappers and Gloss Up’s frequent collaborators K Carbon, Aleza, and Slimeroni also show up on “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.”
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Ice Spice, J. Cole, ASAP Rocky & More
This isn’t a big week in terms of the quantity of music releases, but it’s definitely a significant week in terms of quality. Ice Spice proves that she’s here to stay with her latest single, “Princess Diana” from her impressive debut EP, Like..? J. Cole also surprised fans earlier this week with “Procrastination (broke),” his single that uses a beat he found from a producer on YouTube. Plus, ASAP Rocky is gearing up for a new album with his latest track, “Same Problems?” This week’s list also includes new music from Joe Trufant and more.
Complex
Headie One’s Much-Anticipated Single, “Martin’s Sofa”, Has Arrived
For the past month or so, Headie One has been teasing out hints of his new single, “Martin’s Sofa”. The title, if you haven’t been following Headie on socials, refers to an old friend of his, Martin, who helped and supported the Tottenham rhymer through tough, pre-fame times, often letting him stay on his sofa.
Complex
Desiigner Drops Official Video for “Bigger and Bigger”
Desiigner is warming fans up for his long-awaited debut album. The Brooklyn-born rapper returned this week with the official video for “Bigger and Bigger,” a braggadocious track he released at the end of last year. Desiigner spoke about the record in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, saying it was just a little taste of what he and his team have in store.
Complex
Drake’s Best B-Sides, Ranked
When combing through Drake’s dense catalog, it’s easy for some of the more bar-heavy or narratively dense tracks to get lost beneath the shadow of the chart-shattering records that make up most of his discography. As far as B-sides—less “important,” streamed, or acknowledged tracks in live shows—are concerned, Drizzy has some real heat lying in the depths of his albums, though.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Complex
Pusha T Debuts Adidas Samba ‘Thorn’ During Fashion Week
Since aligning with the brand back in 2012, Pusha T has launched several collaborative sneakers with Adidas, including the EQT Guidance ‘93, EQT Support Ultra Boost, and Ozweego among others. Things on the collab front have generally been quiet from Push for the past few years, but it appears that may be changing soon.
Complex
Skepta-Approved Dré Six Imagines What Could Have Been In “Another Life” Video
Here to offer something a little different, rising singer-songwriter Dré Six has just dropped off his new single, “Another Life”. Offering self-conscious stories of block life delivered in a stripped-back sound without hubris, he recently caught the attention of Skepta, who’s been sharing the track on his socials.
Complex
Creativity, According to Rick Rubin
How do musicians turn strokes of inspiration into beautiful songs?. These are the kinds of existential questions about creativity that Rick Rubin is intimately familiar with. For the past four decades, the record producer has been making classic songs and albums with the best musicians in the world, from Run-DMC to Jay-Z to Adele. Some call him a spirit guide. Others refer to him as a guru. But if you ask him, he’s just here to do “whatever’s necessary for the music to be the best it can be.”
Garbage's Shirley Manson: “We’ve started our 8th album and are in the process”
The frontwoman talks about their new career-spanning Anthology, the risks of touring, and future of her podcast
Complex
8 Artists to Catch at Igloofest 2023
Montreal’s premiere party in the snow Igloofest is back after a couple of pandemic years, and the city is ready to don their one-piece snowsuits once again. As always, it’s happening in the city’s Old Port during the months of January and February, starting tonight with the sold-out return of Montreal favourite Flume.
New York Post
How Tertulia — new app for book lovers — makes for easy reading
Sebastian Cwilich is a veteran of the art world — but now he’s making a diversion into the literary world. The former Christie’s auction house executive and Artsy co-founder is helping book lovers find the perfect next read with his new app Tertulia. “We saw a need,” Cwilich told the Post. “In a world full of rich discovery services for movies, music, television, fine art, concerts, and sports, there is no equivalent for books. Our aim is to help readers discover books and decide what to read next.” The sleek app provides a much-needed — and hugely upgraded — alternative to Amazon for...
Complex
Recording Academy and Brast Studios Launch Grammy Capsule Collection
The Recording Academy has teamed up with designer Mark Braster of Brast Studios for a limited-edition capsule collection of Grammy-themed pieces. Consisting of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories, the collection is titled When The Stars Align. The collection was launched alongside a lookbook that sees the items showcased by rising artists Bktherula and JELEEL! The collaboration is set to arrive online Thursday, Jan 26 at 11 a.m. ET here.
Complex
JGrrey Gets To The Heart Of Identity & Romance On New Drop “Theirs13”
JGrrey is back and it looks as if they’ve got big things planned for the year ahead. First out the gates is “Theirs13”, a thoughtful and romantic piece about gender identity and romance, and it looks as if the new track is setting the scene for an upcoming new project.
Complex
Fear of God and Birkenstock Partner on New Collab Collection
The new year is bringing with it a new collaboration from Fear of God and Birkenstock. As seen in action in the official campaign images from photographer Joshua Kissi below, the two brands have partnered on what’s being billed as a “new footwear proposition.” For the collab, the Jerry Lorenzo-founded label has developed a Los Feliz sandal in partnership with Birkenstock’s 1774 division.
Complex
Best Style Releases This Week: Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans, Salehe Bembury x Clarks, and More
Two of streetwear’s biggest collaborators headline this week of drops. We are getting the latest work from Joe Freshgoods and Vans plus Salehe Bembury is debuting his latest footwear collab, the Clarks Mud Moss Lugger. Other notable releases include Stüssy latest work with Our Legacy, Crenshaw Skate Club’s capsule to raise money for the Harold Hunter Foundation, the latest from Y-3, and more.
Complex
Where to Watch Breakout Hit Horror Movie Skinamarink in Canada
Edmonton director Kyle Edward Ball’s new horror movie Skinamarink has been making waves across North American pop culture this week after bringing in $890,000 in its opening weekend in just under 700 theatres. Given its small-scale release, it might be difficult to find out where exactly the movie is...
Complex
Jim Jones on Max B and Stack Bundles Not Wanting to ‘Leave the Hood,’ Says He Offered to Buy Them a House
In a new interview with FlipDaScript, Dipset rapper Jim Jones opened up about how he tried to “protect” Max B and Stack Bundles when they started achieving success. “For Stacks and them... I was about to buy Stacks, Max and Melly [Mel Matrix] a whole brownstone in New Jersey,” he said around the six-minute part, as seen above. “None of them wanted to leave the hood. I was not about to waste my money. That was what I offered them, I went shopping for the shit and all that type of shit. … I’m like, ‘You’re bugging! You could go to the hood every day, but you’re gonna be living in Jersey. You’re gonna be living better. And you don’t have to worry about paying for no rent or nothing like that, I’m just tryna get you n****s out the hood.'”
Complex
Shakira Allegedly Found Out About Ex Gerard Piqué’s Infidelity After Finding Opened Jam Jar
Shakira allegedly realized her husband Gerard Piqué was cheating on her after she discovered someone had been eating jam inside the couple’s home. As reported by ShowNews Today, Shakira came across the evidence after returning home from traveling. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer noticed that some jam had been eaten, which made her suspicious because Piqué and their two children all hate jam.
Comments / 0