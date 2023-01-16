Read full article on original website
Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Jalopnik
Winnebago Turned Ford’s E-Transit Into an Electric Adventure Van
“Take only photos, leave only footprints” is a corny saying I like batting around every time I head out into the wilderness. It’s all about leaving nature where nature belongs and heading home without a trace. But if your only method of getting into the countryside means leaving a cloud of toxic gases in your wake, can anyone ever really stick to this cheesy mantra?
Jalopnik
The BMW 840i Gran Coupe is the Personal Luxury Coupe Redefined
Personal luxury coupes are quickly going extinct. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, they were at their zenith; almost every premium manufacturer had multiple options in the category. Automakers from around the globe wanted in on this segment, and in Europe, the Germans gave us icons like the original BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz CL.
Jalopnik
What’s the Weirdest One-Off Car Ever Built?
Believe it or not, just about every car maker has a fun side. Car companies have teams of designers and engineers that just want to break all the rules and create something that’s a bit bonkers. Their outlet for such creativity is in the show cars, concepts and one-off builds that carmakers wheel out from time to time to grab a few headlines.
Jalopnik
Flipper Fails Spectacularly Trying to Sell 2023 Honda Civic Type R on Cars & Bids
Remember earlier this week when a 2023 Toyota GR Corolla owner tried to flip it on Cars & Bids? Remember how they later complained that they lost money on the auction even though it sold for $8,500 over MSRP? It was glorious, wasn’t it? Sure, they were allegedly selling it to make room for another car they got a surprise allocation for, but still. It was wonderful schadenfreude. Well, now we’ve got a new one for you, although this time it’s a 2023 Honda Civic Type R.
Jalopnik
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Can Turn off Its Front-Axle Motor for Better Burnouts
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is finally here, and while the words “all-wheel-drive hybrid” might not get your heart racing, we have a feeling the E-Ray’s 655 hp and 2.5-second zero-to-60 time probably will. It’s certainly not as track-focused as the Corvette Z06, but that’s the point. It’s a super powerful Corvette for people who probably won’t take their car to the track. But what about the burnouts? Surely, Chevy knows people are going to want to do burnouts, right?
Jalopnik
At $99,500, Could This 2015 Porsche 911 Targa 4 be a Party Favorite?
To be the hit of any party, you need to arrive in a car like today’s Nice Price or No Dice Porsche Targa and operate its fancy top a few times. Let’s find out what being such the life of the party might effectively cost. One can imagine...
Jalopnik
The Alfa Romeo Tonale Starts At $44,995, Can Now Be Preordered
Last year, when Alfa Romeo announced the Tonale crossover, it sent a jolt through the automotive world. Thousands of voices on car websites and social media, all crying out in perfect unison: “Yeah that sure is another crossover, huh.” After years of teases, it was finally here — one of the cars of all time.
Jalopnik
What Car Was Worth Waiting For?
There are a lot of ways we’re left waiting these days. It could be the long wait for your sick new Motocompo gloves to be dispatched, or the delays in your local coffee shop while you wait for fresh croissants to come out. You can also be left waiting in the car world too, maybe you’re stuck at traffic lights longer than you’d like, end up on hold to insurers longer than is necessary or wait weeks for a new catalytic converter to show up after yours was swiped.
Jalopnik
Nissan Finally Fixed the Z's Face, But Only For Japan
When Nissan brought the new Z to last year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, it teased the world with a one-off wearing a distinctive mug. This was the Z Customized Proto, with flared arches, orange-and-black paint and, most notably, a grille evoking the rare, homologation-special Fairlady Z432R. Some fans begged Nissan to bring the car to market, as an alternative to the stock Z’s polarizing grin. The automaker kept quiet on the topic for a year, but at last weekend’s 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, it relayed some good news: the split-nose design will be available as a dealer-installed option, per Japanese Nostalgic Car.
Jalopnik
Formula E's Future Could Be Circuits Like Portland
Since its inception, one of Formula E’s greatest challenges has been its insistence on street racing in city centers. In theory, bringing motorsport to the people is a great way to find new fanbases. In reality, locals aren’t always thrilled about road closures, and the changing tides of government leave FE up to the whims of politicians. That’s why CEO Jamie Reigle sees a strong future for FE in circuits like Portland International Raceway.
Jalopnik
I Need a Spacious, Reliable, Manual Car Under $15,000! What Should I Buy?
Joe is an engineer from Michigan, and boy does he have a challenging ask for this week. With a $15,000 budget, he wants something reliable, with four-wheel or all-wheel drive, that’s spacious and, most importantly, has three pedals. Also, he wants it to be newer than 2010, ideally with under 100,000 miles. What car should he buy?
Jalopnik
Out With the Old, In With the New: Formula E Is Embracing Its New Wave of Manufacturers
In its nine years of existence, Formula E has seen its fair share of ups and downs. The evolution of the much maligned mid-race car swap, for example, transformed FE’s image into something more serious — but the sport has also struggled to maintain a grasp on the teams and manufacturers. When Audi, BMW, and later Mercedes all announced their departures from FE, critics were quick to point out the series was struggling. Those same critics, though, have been rather quiet in the face of new entrants like Maserati and McLaren, two prestigious nameplates that will undoubtedly bring value to the sport.
Jalopnik
McLaren's Next Goal Might Be the World Endurance Championship
McLaren Racing’s growth in the past decade has been astonishing. From a Formula 1 team sprung efforts in IndyCar, Extreme E, and Formula E — and that very well could be just the beginning. In fact, Zak Brown already has his eye on the next big prize: the World Endurance Championship.
Jalopnik
The Candela C-8 Borrows the Polestar 2's Batteries to Achieve the Longest Range of Any Electric Boat
Swedish boatmaker Candela partnered with Polestar to make an electric boat that the company claims will have the longest range in the world. The Candela C-8 will have a range of up to 57 nautical miles, or 65 miles, at a cruising speed of 22 knots, or 25 miles per hour. Candela says the C-8's performance puts it on par with powerboats using internal combustion engines, and it’s all thanks to a combination of hydrofoils, efficient motors and batteries sourced from Polestar.
Jalopnik
Activists Troll Toyota, BMW for Fighting Climate Policy With 400 Fake Billboards Across Europe
Those of you who live in or just so happened to pass through London, Paris or Brussels last weekend may have noticed some strange, vaguely unsettling Toyota and BMW billboards in your travels. Parody ads highlighting the dichotomy between the automakers’ “greenwashed” environmentalist marketing and anti-climate protection lobbying recently popped up across Europe, according to Brandalism, one of the activist groups responsible. And they don’t hold back.
Jalopnik
The Lancia Ypsilon's New Green Is a Good Green
Lancia, which is in the middle of transforming itself into something else (probably just another luxury marque), is an automaker with real history that still does sell cars. Or at least one car, in a handful of European countries: the Ypsilon, which is a supermini, which is the car I would buy if I lived in Italy. I would ask them to paint it in this new green.
Jalopnik
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Squeezes 416 HP Out of a 2.0-Liter Turbo
It’s been a few years since Mercedes-Benz introduced the current-generation CLA, which means it’s time for a refresh. Although without sitting the new car next to the old one, you may not notice the styling updates to the 2024 CLA. Exterior changes are minimal, although they do make the car more attractive. Both the front and rear ends have been tweaked, but the CLA’s already a good-looking sedan, so we’re not exactly upset Mercedes didn’t do more.
Jalopnik
Aston Martin Bids Farewell to the DBS With its Most Powerful Car Ever
In its current guise, the Aston Martin DBS has been around for a while now. It burst onto the scene in 2018 and has been winning the hearts and minds of rich people ever since. Now, its time is drawing to an end, and Aston Martin will soon cease production of its third model to wear the DBS badge. But it won’t be going quiet into that good night.
Jalopnik
Someone Please Buy and Then Actually Drive This 37-Mile 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is an objectively awesome car. Even the F-body Firebird that Jason Torchinsky (may he rest in peace) said was uglier than a Mitsuoka Orochi. He claimed he was willing to prove it with his fists, and he’s no longer here anymore, so you can probably guess how that fight went. Trans Am superiority, baby. Good news is, if you want to be superior, Barrett-Jackson will be auctioning off a 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that would be perfect for you.
Comments / 0