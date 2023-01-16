ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

By Ross Lovelace
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B11Di_0kGQaHHY00

One of Oklahoma's defensive stoppers found a new home in the transfer portal Monday morning.

The transfer portal has been active all offseason long for the Sooners, both outgoing and incoming.

Monday morning, senior defensive lineman Josh Ellison announced his transfer destination: Memphis.

Ellison entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7, but ended up playing in Oklahoma's bowl game versus Florida State. He totaled three tackles and 0.5 sacks in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Over the course of his career, Ellison recorded 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. He was a rotational player for the Sooners, but showed flashes of potential.

After a strong bowl game performance, Ellison should have plenty of momentum heading to play for the Tigers. He could thrive at a spot like Memphis, whose counterparts in UCF, Houston and Cincinnati are Big 12 bound.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSooners

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 170

On the latest transfer portal movement, Zac Selmon taking over as Mississippi State athletic director, Jackson Arnold winning Gatorade Player of the Year, recent OU basketball action and more.
NORMAN, OK
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy