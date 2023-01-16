Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

One of Oklahoma's defensive stoppers found a new home in the transfer portal Monday morning.

The transfer portal has been active all offseason long for the Sooners, both outgoing and incoming.

Monday morning, senior defensive lineman Josh Ellison announced his transfer destination: Memphis.

Ellison entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7, but ended up playing in Oklahoma's bowl game versus Florida State. He totaled three tackles and 0.5 sacks in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Over the course of his career, Ellison recorded 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. He was a rotational player for the Sooners, but showed flashes of potential.

After a strong bowl game performance, Ellison should have plenty of momentum heading to play for the Tigers. He could thrive at a spot like Memphis, whose counterparts in UCF, Houston and Cincinnati are Big 12 bound.