ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

A Four-Step Technique to Manifesting Your Best Life

By Diana Logan
Exemplore
Exemplore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BZaD_0kGQaEdN00

The idea of “manifestation” or “the law of attraction” is not new. It wasn’t even knew when the blockbuster book The Secret made the concept a household name. Basically the idea is that you attract to you the things you are putting out in the universe, and that you are capable of “manifesting” things if you wish about them or think about them or chant about them hard enough. Kind of like prayer, but with a New Age twist.

Helene Hadsell, a twentieth century metaphysical teacher and author, was known as the “contest queen” for her uncanny contest-winning abilities. She developed her own methods for manifestation, and some of them are described in this video.

@neurorecoder

Helene Hadsell | known as the Competition Queen 🫅 won every single competition she entered into. SPEC formula : Select it, Project it, Expect it and then Collect it 💫😊🙏 #mindpower #consciousnessshift #aware #mindsetmotivation #helenehadsell #competitionwinner #visualization #possibilities

♬ original sound - Official Jayne Bryson

The four-step manifesting technique is known as SPEC: Select it, Project it, Expect it, and Collect it.

Select it is easy enough: use pick out what it is you want in the world.

Project it out into the world via visualization.

Expect it is the key to the whole enterprise, according to Hadsell. You must live as if this is definitely going to happen. Believe you have already gotten the job, the boyfriend, the contest win.

And finally: Collect it.

Hadsell believed strongly in these techniques. In the middle of the last century, after winning many contests, including a fully furnished house, she went from being part of “contester” (i.e., contest winning) societies and clubs, she moved on to learning about psychic powers, manifesting , and even mind control and self-hypnosis techniques.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates and subscribe to our Newsletter to get supernatural news right to your inbox.

Comments / 4

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
boldsky.com

Chinese Horoscope 2023: Find Out What Is In Store For You This Chinese Year

The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.
boldsky.com

Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat In Relationships; Ranked from Most

Infidelity cannot be just explained away as it is a major marital issue that robs the victim of confidence. Problems majorly evident in these failed relationships are categorised under the areas of personal problems, issues with the relationship, and freely available dating sites, long business trips, or alcohol. Sexual betrayals are considered to be the worst among betrayals and so are emotional affairs that can also bring the victim down to utter devastation. Obviously, the cheat betrays a weak personality that is not yet developed and immature.
The List

What You Should Know About 'Fexting'

With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
New York Post

I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’

A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button.  “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted.  “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Devo

The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death

All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
739
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy