Snow lingers Monday, sky clears before another messy storm late week

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For January 16 04:08

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- Don't know about you, but I am kinda thankful today is a holiday. Snowy Monday mornings are never a good thing, no doubt had this been a normal traffic/commuting day there would have been a lot more accidents.

This "storm," if you can call it that, was certainly not a major event by New England standards, but more of a pest. Some form of precipitation has been falling in some parts of southern New England just about all weekend long, and it is STILL GOING. While no one town has yet to receive more than 1-3" of snowfall, I think we could all use some sunshine and a bit of a break from the gloom.

Big news!! Boston finally got its first inch of snow this winter from a single snowstorm on Sunday! That marked the 5th latest on record.

CBS Boston Graphic

We have one more band of snow/mixed precip rotating southward on Monday afternoon and then we can finally put this storm to bed. Some roads may briefly become snow-covered again between 1-4 p.m. as there may be another inch that falls in spots.

Skies start to clear out Monday night and the SUNSHINE returns on Tuesday! Temperatures will respond quite well, spiking into the upper 40s in the afternoon. This is about 10 degrees above the average highs for mid-January.

CBS Boston Graphic

Wednesday is another quiet, mild day and we may even nick 50 degrees in some locations. Needless to say, just about all of the snow on the ground right now will be gone in a few days.

Then, we come to our NEXT big thing...

CBS Boston Graphic

Another messy-mix-type storm will arrive Thursday afternoon and peak overnight. Early indications are that the predominant precipitation type will be rain with this storm, especially in eastern and southeastern MA.

The farther north and west you live (and the farther up in elevation), the better chance you get some mixing with sleet or snow, particularly at the onset.

CBS Boston Graphic

The heaviest precip. should taper off during Friday morning, although, there could be some additional, light rain and snow during the day Friday.

Not expecting any significant snow accumulations in southern New England at this point, but parts of New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine could see several inches. More on this to come in the next 24-48 hours!