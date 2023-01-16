ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Snow lingers Monday, sky clears before another messy storm late week

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFfZE_0kGQa8QG00

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For January 16 04:08

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON -- Don't know about you, but I am kinda thankful today is a holiday. Snowy Monday mornings are never a good thing, no doubt had this been a normal traffic/commuting day there would have been a lot more accidents.

This "storm," if you can call it that, was certainly not a major event by New England standards, but more of a pest. Some form of precipitation has been falling in some parts of southern New England just about all weekend long, and it is STILL GOING. While no one town has yet to receive more than 1-3" of snowfall, I think we could all use some sunshine and a bit of a break from the gloom.

Big news!! Boston finally got its first inch of snow this winter from a single snowstorm on Sunday! That marked the 5th latest on record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHR1o_0kGQa8QG00
CBS Boston Graphic

We have one more band of snow/mixed precip rotating southward on Monday afternoon and then we can finally put this storm to bed. Some roads may briefly become snow-covered again between 1-4 p.m. as there may be another inch that falls in spots.

Skies start to clear out Monday night and the SUNSHINE returns on Tuesday! Temperatures will respond quite well, spiking into the upper 40s in the afternoon. This is about 10 degrees above the average highs for mid-January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utGhY_0kGQa8QG00
CBS Boston Graphic

Wednesday is another quiet, mild day and we may even nick 50 degrees in some locations. Needless to say, just about all of the snow on the ground right now will be gone in a few days.

Then, we come to our NEXT big thing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIZeM_0kGQa8QG00
CBS Boston Graphic

Another messy-mix-type storm will arrive Thursday afternoon and peak overnight. Early indications are that the predominant precipitation type will be rain with this storm, especially in eastern and southeastern MA.

The farther north and west you live (and the farther up in elevation), the better chance you get some mixing with sleet or snow, particularly at the onset.

CBS Boston Graphic

The heaviest precip. should taper off during Friday morning, although, there could be some additional, light rain and snow during the day Friday.

Not expecting any significant snow accumulations in southern New England at this point, but parts of New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine could see several inches. More on this to come in the next  24-48 hours!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Fjrg_0kGQa8QG00
CBS Boston Graphic

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

A Snowy Friday, and Two More Chances for Winter Weather in the Forecast

A multi-hazard winter storm that delivered a record (snowiest single day) 13.9 inches of snow to North Platte, Nebraska yesterday and heaviest snowstorm of the season so far in Denver, Colorado, with 9.2 inches of snow has continued to spread east and will impact our weather here at home through tomorrow.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Winter Weather Returns: Messy System On The Way Bringing Snow, Sleet and Heavy Rain

The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Warm weather delays opening of New Hampshire Ice Castles

WOODSTOCK, NH - It's probably no surprise that companies that rely on a true winter experience have been discouraged thus far, but one big attraction, the Ice Castles in New Hampshire say they're optimistic Mother Nature will come through for them. All the staples of outdoor New England winters are suffering -- from local ski resorts struggling to keep the little snow they have with the incredibly mild January we've seen to local ponds, unfrozen and unsafe for skating. Even backyard rinks are nothing more than cold kiddie pools. To Boston's north in New Hampshire, the Ice...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Here's How Much Snow New England Will See Later This Week

We’re still basking in the mild air Wednesday. Tuesday's high of 50 degrees in Boston was enough to banish most of the snow we had on the ground, with the mild overnight temperatures polishing the rest of it off. Highs on Wednesday will be limited by the clouds, but we’re still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s, if not 50 degrees again in some spots.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

How To Help Your Indoor House Plants Survive & Thrive This Winter

Don’t let the winter blues beat out your green thumb!. House plants can bring a beautiful vibrancy to a home in the dull winter months…if you can keep them alive! Quontay Turner, owner of Emerald City Plant Shop, is sharing her tips to help plants survive this season and prepare to thrive this spring.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Chance of Snow Tonight Into Monday in MetroWest

BOSTON – The National Weather Service says there is a chance of snow, but mainly after midnight. Weather will be mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 27 degrees. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. The chance...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston may make part of Copley Square into a permanent pedestrian park

BOSTON - Boston is deciding if it will permanently close a stretch of road in Copley Square to cars. Last June, the city closed part of Dartmouth Street to traffic and created an outdoor park for pedestrians. The pilot program lasted 10 days during which the city studied the impact on traffic. According to a report released Thursday, the travel times for drivers in the Back Bay didn't alter more than a few minutes. The road between the Boston Public Library and Copley Square Park was closed to non-emergency vehicles and featured food trucks, café seating and performances. The city said the response was "overwhelmingly positive" and many visitors said they would visit more frequently if it was permanently a car-free space. City transportation planners are now studying permanent improvements.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
SHARON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Snow hits Quincy and local drivers are thus hitting things #mayorkoch

Snow hits Quincy and local drivers are thus hitting things #mayorkoch. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Second but modest snowfall of this winter season notwithstanding, local drivers are yet again proving that they have forgotten to how drive on snowy and thus slick streets. Even more...
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction

BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
BILLERICA, MA
CBS Boston

Search to continue Saturday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee

BOSTON -- Police will continue searching on Saturday for a missing Brookfield woman. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen. Days ago, police released surveillance images of Tee taken on January 6.Investigators have searched the woods off Routes 9 and 148 for any sign of her, going door to door and looking through backyards. Saturday's search will include a marine unit and dive team. The District Attorney said this is still considered to be a missing person's case and everyone police have questioned is cooperating. 
BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Firefighters save doll that little girl dropped down storm drain

ACTON - Firefighters in Acton came to the rescue when a little girl's birthday went awry Thursday.The Acton Fire Department shared that the 7-year-old was waiting for the school bus on her big day when a doll she had borrowed from a close friend fell out of her pocket and dropped into a storm drain.The girl had to go to school, but her mother went to work to try and retrieve the doll. Fire Captain James Byrne was driving by and saw her using a pole and net to try and get the doll from the storm drain on Pond...
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Is a four-day work week sustainable?

BOSTON -- Many people just enjoyed a shortened work week following M.L.K. Day on Monday. For some, a four-day workweek is the new normal. A growing number of companies are using it to attract and retain top talent. It sounds great---but is it sustainable? WBZ-TV posed the question first to Dr. Juliet Schor, a Boston College professor who has collaborated on an international, multi-phase trial, involving dozens of companies and thousands of employees. "A four-day work week works. We have now a growing body of evidence showing that companies really like it and they are doing economically very well with...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA repairs broken cables found underneath new Orange Line cars

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceBOSTON (State House News Service) - A top MBTA engineer said investigators have narrowed their probe to "material failure" as a possible explanation for power cable problems on the new Orange Line cars that prompted the agency to yank the vehicles from service last month.MBTA Chief of Safety Engineering and Construction Steven Culp said Thursday that a Dec. 26 routine inspection of a CRRC-manufactured Orange Line vehicle discovered a "grounding strap that was disconnected and hanging underneath the train."The T performed similar inspections on the rest of the new Orange Line fleet and found...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
30K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy