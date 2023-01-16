Read full article on original website
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim Were in a Huge Fight While Recording ‘Another’ for ‘Life After Death’: ‘I Hit Biggie So Hard’
Lil' Kim and The Notorious B.I.G.'s relationship was filled with plenty of arguments and fights, one of which overshadowed the recording of their collaboration 'Another' from Biggie's album 'Life After Death.'
Garbage's Shirley Manson: “We’ve started our 8th album and are in the process”
The frontwoman talks about their new career-spanning Anthology, the risks of touring, and future of her podcast
