Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas 6-year-old dies after stepmother brutally beats her with metal-studded belt as punishment for wetting bedMajestic NewsBryan, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDECollege Station, TX
Dollar General Opened a New Store MissouriBryan DijkhuizenMissouri State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Jane Long Intermediate to host wellness program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are a lot of resources in Bryan and College Station, and they’ll be under one roof at Jane Long Intermediate School on Friday night. PTO President Shanette Bates said the goal of Progress Towards Wellness Program is to motivate and educate the families of Jane Long to work towards wellness by providing them with resources, knowledge, and motivation.
KBTX.com
City of College Station lauches update to Wellborn Community Plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station planning & development officials are looking into growth and development opportunities in the Wellborn community. The city will be updating its Wellborn Community Plan which will now be referred to as the Wellborn District Plan. Project Manager Naomi Sing says the city is...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinarians save Schnauzer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The last thing anyone wants to deal with during the holidays is a medical emergency, but when Max, a 7-year-old Schnauzer, began to have difficulty urinating on Thanksgiving day, his family began an almost week-long journey to get him the care he needed. Max’s family...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local Hindu temple is upping security after a burglary left the congregants feeling violated. “There was a sense of invasion, that sense of loss of privacy when something like this happened to us,” Srinivasa Sunkari, a Board member for the Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple said.
KBTX.com
Pippi Longstocking reads to Brazos Valley kids at Storybook Storytime
Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - A beloved character had fun with some Brazos Valley kids. Pippi Longstocking came to Caldwell on Tuesday. She was at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library for their monthly Storybook Storytime. At the library, she read some of her book and played games with the kids.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cocoa Puff
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cocoa Puff is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Jan. 20. This mixed-breed pup is about four months old but she’s not expected to get much larger. Cocoa Puff is already vaccinated, spayed and microchipped, and she’s ready to find a home....
KBTX.com
Wayfair announces layoffs in money-saving effort
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Online retailer Wayfair announced Friday it’s reducing its workforce by 1,750 employees, including 1,200 corporate staff. The Boston, Massachusetts-based company opened a service center in Bryan in 2016. The company promised to bring 450 permanent jobs to the area. Now the parking lot at the location off University Drive sits mostly vacant.
KBTX.com
Teach your child the meaning of entrepreneurship at Whimsy & Wild
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whimsy & Wild Emporium is more than your average bookstore. They can be your child’s new favorite place to have a party, movie night, story time, or even start a business. On Thursday The Three spoke to Co-Owner Lindsey Terr about their upcoming Young Entrepreneurs...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD breaks ground on Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD’s new transportation facility is one step closer to opening its doors. The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex was first approved by voters in 2020. But, the green light to build Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on a plot of land near Leonard Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway didn’t come easy.
KBTX.com
Nonprofits share priorities for lawmakers in Austin
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Like city leaders and business owners, some local nonprofits have a list of priorities for lawmakers to assess while in the 88th legislative session. Both Voices for Children and BCS Together work to address the needs of the hundreds of children in foster care in the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas. Leadership from the two organizations said funding is at the top of their lists.
KBTX.com
Anderson Volunteers Fire Department hosting raffle to support Burns family
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a raffle to benefit a family that has mounting medical bills. The Burns family has five kids. Two of them have 1p36 deletion syndrome, including 7-year-old Cannyn. “[Cannyn’s] break is smaller, so he seems to be more mildly affected, but...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated tops Brenham at home 58-35
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated beat Brenham 58-35 at Tiger Gym Friday night. Consol led 24-18 at the intermission and outscored the Cubs 34 to 17 in the second half. The Tigers are on the road at Magnolia on Tuesday and Brenham hosts Rudder on also Tuesday.
fox44news.com
Family Promise of Bell County Opens Promise House
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — At today’s ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening, The Family Promise of Bell County Board Members and Leaders, shared their testimonies of hard-work and long term efforts of bringing the Promise House into fruition for those in need. Graduate of the Promise House...
KBTX.com
Bryan native nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding Social Media Personality
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many know George Lee Jr. as a Bryan native, husband, father, education consultant, and professor at Widener University. But millions know him as Conscious Lee, a social media influencer with over two million followers on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube combined. Lee was recently named...
KBTX.com
Navasota ISD Education Foundation awards thousands in grants to teachers, administrators
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Some Navasota ISD teachers and administrators received a huge surprise Wednesday. The district’s education foundation awarded eight grants totaling $57,018.87 to help further classroom and campus-wide projects. “We only have one major fundraiser every year, and the community is marvelous to support our efforts and...
KBTX.com
New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the name Saints & Sinners Café, you can’t help but wonder what’s inside. This new Bryan Café has a little something for everyone. The owner Joey Todd said “saints” refers to their healthy options and “sinners” refers to the more fun options that’ll “stick with you all day.”
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD students selected for Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three Bryan ISD high school students were among the 247 high school students invited to participate in Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event this year. The annual event aims to help students develop as leaders in a fun environment where they can connect...
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
KBTX.com
Grimes County discussing adding county wide ESD
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A new Emergency Services District could be coming to Grimes County. County officials and residents discussed adding a county-wide ESD during a public meeting Wednesday. Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth said it was one of the best-attended meetings he has seen during his time as a...
KBTX.com
Health for All partners with University of Texas to provide free dental clinics
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health For All has teamed up with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston to provide free dental clinics. The partnership took place with the School of Dentistry’s new Mobile Dental Van that set up shop outside the non-profit’s location in Bryan to provide free dental care for low-income, uninsured patients ages 18 and up. The event took place from Jan. 17 to 19, where services included dental cleanings, exams, extractions and root canals.
Comments / 0