KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Senate Education Chairman unveils $517 million plan for public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Senate’s top Republicans on education unveiled their plans to improve Oklahoma’s public schools with more than a dozen new bills filed totaling more than half of a billion dollars in new spending. Senate Education Chairman Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) alongside new...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
KOKI FOX 23
Supreme Court unable to identify person who leaked draft abortion ruling
Officials with the Supreme Court said on Thursday that investigators have yet to identify the person who leaked the court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade. The announcement came in a report issued by the court on the...
Top Homeland Republican blasts 'after dark' border numbers release, promises 'tides are changing'
The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee is taking aim at the Biden administration for what Republicans have called an "after dark" drop of border numbers
KOKI FOX 23
White House: Florida ban on African American studies course is 'incomprehensible'
WASHINGTON—Florida’s ban on teaching an Advanced Placement course on African-American history is “incomprehensible,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday, in the latest dispute between the Biden administration and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely presidential nominee who has energized conservatives with a series of cultural crusades.
KOKI FOX 23
March for Life returns to D.C. for 1st time since Supreme Court overturned Roe
Anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington, D.C., on Friday for the 50th annual March for Life — the first such event since , its 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, last summer. The mood was decidedly celebratory, and the march was a victory lap of sorts for those who cheered...
KOKI FOX 23
Exclusive: Border militia groups are using Facebook to recruit, promote themselves, report finds
As lawmakers and civil rights groups sound the alarm about civilian militias operating along the southern border, a new report reveals that several such groups are actively using Facebook to promote their activities, recruit volunteers for border “operations” and even solicit donations — in apparent violation of the platform’s policies.
KOKI FOX 23
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court...
