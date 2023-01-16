ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Supreme Court unable to identify person who leaked draft abortion ruling

Officials with the Supreme Court said on Thursday that investigators have yet to identify the person who leaked the court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade. The announcement came in a report issued by the court on the...
White House: Florida ban on African American studies course is 'incomprehensible'

WASHINGTON—Florida’s ban on teaching an Advanced Placement course on African-American history is “incomprehensible,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday, in the latest dispute between the Biden administration and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely presidential nominee who has energized conservatives with a series of cultural crusades.
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court...
