(WFRV) – Multiple U-Haul trucks were missing their catalytic converters after six trucks in Green Lake County had them stolen. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, between the evening of January 9 and the morning of January 12 two U-Haul trucks at AEC Island had their catalytic converters cut off. Then four days later, four additional U-Haul trucks had their catalytic converters taken.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO