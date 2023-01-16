Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Copper
Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
wearegreenbay.com
How kids in the Fox Valley spent their snow day
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow. At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill. Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate National Popcorn day with Menasha-based “Mike’s Popcorn”
(WFRV) – Celebrate National Popcorn day with Mike’s Popcorn. The family started serving up the treat in 1968. The business, based in Menasha, started with a small stand and has grown to a national brand. We get a taste of what makes them so successful, in this segment.
wearegreenbay.com
Local pantry in Green Bay being hit hard by high egg prices
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One place that’s hoping egg prices will crack soon is food pantries. One of them already feeling the pinch is Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay. “There are about 900 dozen eggs a week that we go through,” said executive director Craig Robbins.
wearegreenbay.com
Farm Family: Paulie’s Chop Shop
(WFRV) – This week’s Farm Family opened a new butcher shop in Luxemburg. The owner, Paul Wery used several sources to fund the venture including Kickstarter and state grants. In this segment, he explains the need for more processors to strengthen the meat industry. Paulie’s Chop Shop has...
wearegreenbay.com
Catalytic converters stolen off of six U-Haul trucks in Green Lake County
(WFRV) – Multiple U-Haul trucks were missing their catalytic converters after six trucks in Green Lake County had them stolen. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, between the evening of January 9 and the morning of January 12 two U-Haul trucks at AEC Island had their catalytic converters cut off. Then four days later, four additional U-Haul trucks had their catalytic converters taken.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton police warn of ‘hundreds’ of accidental 911 calls from smart devices in last month
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a growing problem at emergency dispatch centers across the country. While technology can make life easier, it’s also causing lots of undue 911 calls. The Appleton Police Department says it’s something that’s plaguing its officers. “We’re in the hundreds [in...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
wearegreenbay.com
Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged with 5 counts relating to stabbing of 17-year-old
THURSDAY, 1/19/2023 – 3:31 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have officially been charged against a 21-year-old Green Bay man for a January 10 stabbing incident that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Angel Guerrero on January 19. Charges...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect arrested after using several knives during a ‘hostage situation’ at a Wisconsin home
ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southeastern Wisconsin arrested a 20-year-old man after he jumped from a second-story window after allegedly holding several victims hostage at knifepoint. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that the incident began around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday when deputies received...
wearegreenbay.com
Think Spring with Dramm Corporation in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Snow may be in the forecast but it’s never too early to think about gardening. They’ve been making watering tools for 80 years locally and today Hans Dramm, President of Dramm Corporation visited Local 5 Live with how they started in Manitowoc, a look at their new building, plus what’s new for the Spring.
wearegreenbay.com
Winter Star and Laser shows at the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Jam to music like the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd synchronized to lasers, all while learning from the experts. Local 5 Live visited the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh with the latest on their Star and Laser shows. Details from uwosh.edu:. Star Show Schedule. STAR SHOW TIMES. JANUARY...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh restaurant week highlights 33 local eateries providing unique meals for discounted prices
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – January 19 is the first day of Oshkosh’s restaurant week. The owner of one of the 33 participating restaurants says the week will satisfy Oshkosh residents’ tastebuds. “The things you can get here during restaurant week, like most restaurants, are not things you...
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge closure extended, Wisconsin DOT cites why
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Another delay has been announced for the opening of the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). Back in December, adverse weather delayed the new bridge’s temporary opening until mid-January, and officials announced yet another delay on January 17....
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police investigating string of car thefts, at least five stolen in two days
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for suspects involved in multiple auto thefts on the east and west side of Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since January 15, 2023, five vehicles,...
Comments / 0