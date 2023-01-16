ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Pet Saver: Copper

Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
GREEN BAY, WI
How kids in the Fox Valley spent their snow day

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow. At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill. Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children,...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Local pantry in Green Bay being hit hard by high egg prices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One place that’s hoping egg prices will crack soon is food pantries. One of them already feeling the pinch is Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay. “There are about 900 dozen eggs a week that we go through,” said executive director Craig Robbins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Farm Family: Paulie’s Chop Shop

(WFRV) – This week’s Farm Family opened a new butcher shop in Luxemburg. The owner, Paul Wery used several sources to fund the venture including Kickstarter and state grants. In this segment, he explains the need for more processors to strengthen the meat industry. Paulie’s Chop Shop has...
LUXEMBURG, WI
Catalytic converters stolen off of six U-Haul trucks in Green Lake County

(WFRV) – Multiple U-Haul trucks were missing their catalytic converters after six trucks in Green Lake County had them stolen. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, between the evening of January 9 and the morning of January 12 two U-Haul trucks at AEC Island had their catalytic converters cut off. Then four days later, four additional U-Haul trucks had their catalytic converters taken.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
GREEN BAY, WI
Think Spring with Dramm Corporation in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Snow may be in the forecast but it’s never too early to think about gardening. They’ve been making watering tools for 80 years locally and today Hans Dramm, President of Dramm Corporation visited Local 5 Live with how they started in Manitowoc, a look at their new building, plus what’s new for the Spring.
MANITOWOC, WI
Winter Star and Laser shows at the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – Jam to music like the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd synchronized to lasers, all while learning from the experts. Local 5 Live visited the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh with the latest on their Star and Laser shows. Details from uwosh.edu:. Star Show Schedule. STAR SHOW TIMES. JANUARY...
OSHKOSH, WI
Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge closure extended, Wisconsin DOT cites why

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Another delay has been announced for the opening of the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). Back in December, adverse weather delayed the new bridge’s temporary opening until mid-January, and officials announced yet another delay on January 17....
MENASHA, WI
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
APPLETON, WI
Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI

