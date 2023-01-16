ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy articulated his priorities for the 33rd legislative session, highlighting education, the Permanent Fund dividend, responsible resource development and more in an interview on Thursday. The proposed PFD — nearly $3,900 — would become the highest in state history. That amount is likely subject...
ALASKA STATE
Miss Alaska Teen USA and Miss Alaska USA 2023

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD. Updated: 20 hours ago.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl

Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
ALASKA STATE
More rounds of light snow expected through the weekend

Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. Assembly votes to hold private meeting without mayor after receiving ombudsman memo. Assembly votes to hold private meeting without mayor after receiving ombudsman memo. Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities. Social media post by Colony High School...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

What’s in a name? Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will become Global Federal Credit Union in April

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will change its name to Global Federal Credit Union on April 3. The name change, the fourth name change in the company’s history, “marks a significant milestone in our credit union’s journey, providing an opportunity to reflect on everything that Alaska USA has stood for and everything that we aspire to become as we move forward into an exciting future,” the cooperative credit union said.
ALASKA STATE
NOAA grants Alaska $1.3M toward ocean studies and management

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded a $20.5 million grant to 13 different projects across the U.S. for Ocean and Coastal Management. The first-of-its-kind grant from NOAA came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds. $1.3 million will be going toward the Alaska Ocean Observing System.
ALASKA STATE
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state

Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
GREAT FALLS, MT
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho

Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

