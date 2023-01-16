ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Local pantry in Green Bay being hit hard by high egg prices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One place that’s hoping egg prices will crack soon is food pantries. One of them already feeling the pinch is Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay. “There are about 900 dozen eggs a week that we go through,” said executive director Craig Robbins.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Copper

Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How kids in the Fox Valley spent their snow day

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow. At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill. Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children,...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bad bearing in air handler unit sends firefighters to Oconto High School

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after firefighters responded to an alarm call. According to Oconto Fire & Rescue, on January 20, 2023, around 3:40 p.m., Oconto Fire & Rescue was sent to 1717 Superior Avenue for a commercial fire alarm. Arriving crews...
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farm Family: Paulie’s Chop Shop

(WFRV) – This week’s Farm Family opened a new butcher shop in Luxemburg. The owner, Paul Wery used several sources to fund the venture including Kickstarter and state grants. In this segment, he explains the need for more processors to strengthen the meat industry. Paulie’s Chop Shop has...
LUXEMBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Marinette manufacturer “Winsert” looking to grow team

(WFRV) – They help engines run all over the world with their metal parts. Winsert in Marinette was named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year in 2022. Winsert provides corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and high temperature alloys for various applications within internal combustion engines, aerospace, power generation, emission controls, industrial valves, and food processing.
MARINETTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge closure extended, Wisconsin DOT cites why

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Another delay has been announced for the opening of the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). Back in December, adverse weather delayed the new bridge’s temporary opening until mid-January, and officials announced yet another delay on January 17....
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: Plan on tough travel conditions and ready the shovels

It seems like it’s been forever, but we finally have our first winter storm of 2023. Expect snow to move in after 11 PM Wednesday night, starting in counties south of highway 10, and working up north. The heaviest snowfall period will be between 2 AM – 8AM Thursday morning. We will pick up between 2-4 inches in much of the area by the morning commute.
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy