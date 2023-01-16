Read full article on original website
Local pantry in Green Bay being hit hard by high egg prices
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One place that’s hoping egg prices will crack soon is food pantries. One of them already feeling the pinch is Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay. “There are about 900 dozen eggs a week that we go through,” said executive director Craig Robbins.
Pet Saver: Copper
Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
How kids in the Fox Valley spent their snow day
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow. At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill. Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children,...
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
Celebrate National Popcorn day with Menasha-based “Mike’s Popcorn”
(WFRV) – Celebrate National Popcorn day with Mike’s Popcorn. The family started serving up the treat in 1968. The business, based in Menasha, started with a small stand and has grown to a national brand. We get a taste of what makes them so successful, in this segment.
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
Bad bearing in air handler unit sends firefighters to Oconto High School
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after firefighters responded to an alarm call. According to Oconto Fire & Rescue, on January 20, 2023, around 3:40 p.m., Oconto Fire & Rescue was sent to 1717 Superior Avenue for a commercial fire alarm. Arriving crews...
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing man in Marinette County speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
Farm Family: Paulie’s Chop Shop
(WFRV) – This week’s Farm Family opened a new butcher shop in Luxemburg. The owner, Paul Wery used several sources to fund the venture including Kickstarter and state grants. In this segment, he explains the need for more processors to strengthen the meat industry. Paulie’s Chop Shop has...
Oshkosh restaurant week highlights 33 local eateries providing unique meals for discounted prices
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – January 19 is the first day of Oshkosh’s restaurant week. The owner of one of the 33 participating restaurants says the week will satisfy Oshkosh residents’ tastebuds. “The things you can get here during restaurant week, like most restaurants, are not things you...
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
Marinette manufacturer “Winsert” looking to grow team
(WFRV) – They help engines run all over the world with their metal parts. Winsert in Marinette was named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year in 2022. Winsert provides corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and high temperature alloys for various applications within internal combustion engines, aerospace, power generation, emission controls, industrial valves, and food processing.
Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge closure extended, Wisconsin DOT cites why
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Another delay has been announced for the opening of the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). Back in December, adverse weather delayed the new bridge’s temporary opening until mid-January, and officials announced yet another delay on January 17....
Appleton police warn of ‘hundreds’ of accidental 911 calls from smart devices in last month
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a growing problem at emergency dispatch centers across the country. While technology can make life easier, it’s also causing lots of undue 911 calls. The Appleton Police Department says it’s something that’s plaguing its officers. “We’re in the hundreds [in...
Green Bay Police investigating string of car thefts, at least five stolen in two days
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for suspects involved in multiple auto thefts on the east and west side of Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since January 15, 2023, five vehicles,...
Manitowoc PD offering reward for info on man accused of theft & forgery of financial documents
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual accused of theft and forgery of financial documents. A vehicle had been stolen on January 2, 2023, and later recovered by law enforcement. After...
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
Green Bay Police arrest 62-year-old after he allegedly robbed a bank on GB’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 62-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on the west side of Green Bay. According to a release, on January 18, 2023, police were sent to an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Plan on tough travel conditions and ready the shovels
It seems like it’s been forever, but we finally have our first winter storm of 2023. Expect snow to move in after 11 PM Wednesday night, starting in counties south of highway 10, and working up north. The heaviest snowfall period will be between 2 AM – 8AM Thursday morning. We will pick up between 2-4 inches in much of the area by the morning commute.
