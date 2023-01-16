While there are rumblings to Boston Hockey Now that the Boston Bruins are in the market for a bigger name like Bo Horvat at the NHL trade deadline, the more likely scenario has the B’s adding finishing touches to a roster that’s steamrolled the rest of the NHL this season. That makes the reports out there that the Bruins are talking to the Vancouver Canucks about veteran defenseman Luke Schenn both extremely plausible and good news to Boston Bruins fans.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO