Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: St. Louis Blues
Having a couple of holes to fill on their roster, the Boston Bruins will be active on the phone leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. If history tells us anything general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will be active and will make a move of some kind. How big? Never count him out of making a splash.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
Yardbarker
9 years ago, a line brawl broke out between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks
Friends, growing up a hockey fan in the 1980s and 1990s, I saw quite a few line brawls. Basically any Calgary Flames game against a Smythe Division opponent involved the benches clearing at some point. But hockey’s become more civilized these days, and line brawls are few and far between.
Yardbarker
Schenn Trade Talks Make Ton Of Sense For Boston Bruins
While there are rumblings to Boston Hockey Now that the Boston Bruins are in the market for a bigger name like Bo Horvat at the NHL trade deadline, the more likely scenario has the B’s adding finishing touches to a roster that’s steamrolled the rest of the NHL this season. That makes the reports out there that the Bruins are talking to the Vancouver Canucks about veteran defenseman Luke Schenn both extremely plausible and good news to Boston Bruins fans.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger
Following the injury to Trevor Story that will keep him sidelined for multiple months due to surgery, The Boston Red Sox needed to make a move to help their middle infield. As a result, the Boston Red Sox made a signing that should help their team.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.
Yardbarker
Canucks' Bo Horvat could be traded before the All-Star break
Bo Horvat is one of the biggest names on the trade market right now, and for good reason. He’s already hit the 30-goal mark and he’s just one goal off his career high of 31 as we’ve barely passed the halfway point of the season, so he comes with a lot of value this season.
Yardbarker
Do the Minnesota Wild trade Matt Dumba?
Matt Larkin and Steven Ellis welcome Daily Faceoff President Frank Seravalli to the guest seat as Seravalli talks about potential trade targets and what the latest is surrounding Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Dumba is listed at No.9 on Seravalli’s Top Deadline Targets. Matt Larkin: So, I wanted to...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins-Canucks Trade Rumors; Provorov Fallout
NHL trade rumors zeroed in on the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, and the fallout from the Ivan Provorov situation continued. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Long Beach, NY native Charlie McAvoy snapped...
