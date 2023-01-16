ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen

By Art Garcia
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBNz6_0kGQWYp900

Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, Cole Beasley and Co. were determined pick up up the slack as Miami tried to shut down Stephon Diggs.

Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments.

But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.

That a pretty good track record of taking care of the ball. That wasn’t the case against the Miami Dolphins.

The MVP candidate accounted for three turnovers – two interceptions and lost fumble that led to a Miami scoop-and-score . The latter left the Bills trailing in the second half of a game they were favored to win by two touchdowns.

The Bills did prevail 34-31 to advance to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the divisional round .

Allen’s teammates, especially the receiving corps, didn’t let a few miscues and a deficit get in the way. If anything, they worked harder to make it easier on Allen.

“That’s what we have to do,” Cole Beasley said. “We’ve got to be there for him, just give Josh easy throws.”

Beasley’s 6-yard touchdown catch – his first career playoff TD – in the third quarter gave the Bills a lead they wouldn’t relinquish again. Allen would connect with Gabe Davis on a 23-yard score later in the third for a 34-24 edge.

Davis caught six balls for 113 yards. Khalil Shakir had three receptions for 51 yards. Their production was critical, as the Dolphins were determined to shut down Stefon Diggs after a monster first quarter.

Diggs had six receptions in the 110 yards in the opening period. He had one catch for four yards the rest of the game.

“They’re going to try to take Stef away,” said Beasley, who had 35 yards on two catches. “He’s a big-time player. He’s our No. 1 guy. If you’re going to give him one-on-one coverage, he’s going to eat you alive. So when it’s our chance to take advantage, we’ve got to do so.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott praised the resiliency of his receivers in rallying around Allen.

“Great job by them,” McDermott said. “Cole came back, a lot of them came back after some early plays, I would say that didn’t go their way and they hit the reset button.

“Whether it was Cole, Shakir, they all contributed down the stretch, which was what we needed. That’s hard to do, just in terms of the reset button, but our guys are mentally tough. They’ve shown that, and when the game doesn’t start the way you want it to in terms of an individual player in the first quarter, how do you get yourself back, and they did that.”

You can follow Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92 .

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move

The New York Jets are in need of a new offensive coordinator, but fans are not too happy about the latest candidate to emerge for that position. According to a report from Dianna Russini of ESPN, the jets are meeting with fired Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the position. The New York Jets Read more... The post NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sean McDermott Has Hilarious Reaction To Bills Turnovers

Despite their overall success in the 2022 regular season and playoffs so far, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled with turnover issues. During the Bills' Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw two interceptions and lost one fumble. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean ...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Jets targeting coach from division rival as potential offensive coordinator

It looks like the New York Jets may see an answer to their offensive coordinator opening from the coaching staff of one of their greatest rivals. This season will go down as one of the more frustrating years in recent Jets’ memory. While not much was expected from the team in 2022-2023, New York surprised with a defensive unit that was ahead of schedule and was led by rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. At one point, the Jets were 7-4 and seemed primed to score a playoff spot.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning

Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy