“I was the shadow…the Plan B”- Prince Harry Narrates How He Was Always Treated as The Spare Even Within the Family

By Shraddha
netflixjunkie.com
 5 days ago
Comments / 119

ann lombardi
4d ago

All Royal Families have heirs to the throne all over the worldIt's protocol you are not the only male to be born secondYou were Loved and your just jealous Prince William was born first and wifey is super jealous of Princess Kate and that's what all this is aboutPrincess Kate is a true Lady just like your Mom (Out Princess Diana)You should have learned from her life and legacy She was kind funny and was really invested in all The Charities she was involvedShe never said a bad word about her in laws other family members and staffShe only spoke about your Father and his mistress which she could have said so much more bad stories about the two She chose to be a lady and stand tall and not indulge in any gossip out of respect for your grandparents sakesMay she RIPYou and wifey Betrayed them all broke the hearts of the grandparents who were so fond and lovedYour Mom is ashamed of the two of youThere is no coming back from this you two can not be trusted

Reply(11)
66
Susie Q
4d ago

He wasn't treated as a spare...his mother smothered him with attention because she knew William on day would be King, didn't want Harry to feel left out !

Reply
34
smasher
4d ago

Mmmm another NETLIX article today. NETFLIX and Megan’s PR FIRM working overtime. Mmm me thinks they are trying to drum up the sympathy card for Harry. Not buying it!

Reply
47
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Scary Mommy

Prince Louis Strikes Again With His Shenanigans During Christmas Day Walk

The Royal family is partaking in their holiday traditions for the first time since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the family for the first time on their Sunday Christmas Day walk to Saint Magdalene’s Church. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were present, and Prince Louis, in particular, stole the show with his colorful four-year-old personality.
netflixjunkie.com

No Credibility! Prince Harry’s Memoir fails To Align Facts, proves Meghan Markle Was a Bully to Her Royal staff

Ever since Meghan Markle along with her husband, Prince Harry gave up their royal duties, she has been a fixture in the Royal Family. All of it is owing to her adroitness, strong willpower, and commitment to carry on the legacy of the family in her way. However, when that did not sit well with the other senior members of the Palace, the ramifications were as they were two decades ago. From being treated as an outcast to being criticized for every other thing she does, the Duchess of Sussex went through it all.
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Was Reportedly Upset After Pippa Middleton Snubbed Her Before Wedding; Kate Middleton Sister ‘Initially Declined’ to Have Suits Star on Her Big Day

Meghan Markle was not thrilled that she wasn't invited to Pippa Middleton's big day, according to a report. Did Pippa Middleton Snub Meghan Markle At Her Wedding?. Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews in 2017. At the time, Prince Harry was already dating Meghan Markle. Pippa and Prince...
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
Marie Claire

Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement

Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’

Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Once Meghan and Harry’s Friend, Hollywood A-lister Boards Private Jet To Deliver Christmas Treats to Kate and The Other Prince

Britain’s Imperial Family has its own fandom, and the Hollywood bigwigs have their own fangirl moments too. Since time immemorial, the Royal Family has a record of getting along with the greatest of stars in the Industry. Be it Marilyn Monroe curtseying to Queen Elizabeth or Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta. Celebrities have always rubbed elbows with the cream of the British aristocracy. Recently after King Charles’s royal meeting with the King of Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds, another royal and star team, has surfaced on the internet. It is none other than Prince William and Kate with Tom Cruise.
netflixjunkie.com

HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media

Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Page Six

Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...

