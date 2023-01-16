MINNEAPOLIS – Saturday's contests at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis were perfectly on track, much to the delight of event organizers following a delayed start Friday. Above average temperatures paired with snow in the week leading up to the event lead to uncertain ice conditions. "Even the night before I wasn't super confident the players weren't going to be able to skate out here," said Ice Operations Manager Nolan Rinto. "Seeing the pucks drop and having 17, 18 games going on was a huge weight off of all of our shoulders."Rinto said crews worked with Zambonis, while others flooded,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO