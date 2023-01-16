Read full article on original website
Save Big With Refurbished LG C2 OLED TVs -- Today Only
OLED TVs have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to their superior picture quality, but the cost of a TV boasting an OLED display can be prohibitively expensive for a lot of us. If you've been searching for solid deals on OLED TVs, checkout the one-day sale happening at Woot. You can snag refurbished models of the LG C2 Series Evo Gallery Edition OLED 4K smart TV, named one of our best smart TVs for 2023, in sizes ranging from a humble 42 inches to a massive 77-inch screen with prices starting at just $640. This sale expires tonight -- if it doesn't sell out first -- so grab one while you can if you're open to a refurb.
Here's What Comes With Your Security Camera Subscription
There's a lot to consider when choosing the best security camera for your home. Each camera brand differs in appearance, functionality and overall performance, and you'll find some key differences between the benefits of your various subscription options, too. I wouldn't recommend selecting a home security camera solely for the...
Today Is Your Last Chance to Shop Best Buy's Huge 4-Day Tech and Home Sale
Best Buy is currently running a colossal four-day sale on tech, home and fitness gear, but the sale is due to come to a close tonight. If you're in the market for some upgrades, Best Buy's latest sale lets you grab what you need at a discount -- but only for a few more hours.
I Ditched My Android for an iPhone, and I'm Not Sorry
For a decade, I defended my choice to own an Android to countless haters. But at long last, I've traded in my beloved Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for an iPhone 14 Pro. And so far, I have no regrets. (Especially now that I'm no longer teased for having green texts -- more on that later.)
Upgrade Your Audio With Discounts on Bose Soundbars, Surround Speakers and More
When it comes to quality speakers, Bose is a trusted name with a reputation for excellence -- which usually comes at a premium price. If you're looking to upgrade your home audio, you can save some serious cash during the Bose Home Audio sale happening at Amazon. Grab Bose soundbars, surround speakers and more at discounts of up to 29%. These offers expire tonight, Jan. 20, so be sure to get your order in before then if you want to snag deals on sweet audio upgrades.
This Lifetime Subscription to Dollar Flight Club Is Just $50 Right Now
If you're eager to see the world, but you only have a modest travel budget, this is a deal worth checking out. Whether you're a regular jetsetter or simply want to save on a special vacation, Dollar Flight Club can show you great deals to help you travel around the world for less. Escape to Europe, the islands or anywhere that calls you.
Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From AT&T's $60 Million Settlement
Back in 2019, the Federal Trade Commission ordered AT&T to pay $60 million for failing to notify millions of customers with unlimited plans that their data speeds were being reduced. On Thursday, the FTC said there's still $7 million left to distribute to customers AT&T hasn't been able to track down yet.
What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math
In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
Best High-Tech Ski Gear for 2023
You'll be hard-pressed to find sports that have cooler gadgets and tech than skiing and snowboarding. What makes it even better is that there's such a wide range of equipment to choose from, including action cameras like GoPro to new goggles, helmets, gloves and ski-friendly accessories for iPhone and Android devices, as well as ski clothing that features high-tech material. This can make shopping for the best ski accessories a chore, which is where this list comes in.
Apple M2 Pro and Max Chips Repeat a Successful Upgrade Strategy
With its M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, Apple is repeating a strategy that worked well for its earlier M1 designs. By grafting some extra circuitry onto an efficient chip foundation, Apple can offer a significant upgrade to its new M2-based MacBook Pro laptops without a full chip overhaul. Apple...
The Best Uses for Your Amazon Alexa Device in Each Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Location, location, location. Where you place your Amazon Echo smart speaker is important -- you want to make sure you're getting the most out of Alexa. But it's not just about the specific room you place your Echo device in. It also depends on which speaker you own, what you use Alexa for and which room you spend the most time in.
Grab DeWalt Tools for Your Next Project at Up to 63% Off
Let's face it, maintenance projects crop up everywhere. That's why it's a good idea for homeowners to invest in a solid toolkit for when things inevitably go wrong around the house. Whether your tools have taken a beating and need to be replaced or you're filling your toolbox up for the first time, quality gear often costs a premium. If you're in the market for a new set (or just need to replace a few accessories), Amazon has select DeWalt tools discounted by up to 63% right now, making it that much easier to acquire the right tools for your next project.
Get Faster Wi-Fi: 4 Essential Steps for Speeding Up Your Internet Connections
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The pandemic dramatically changed how we work. Logging in at home and spending more time online became the norm. In turn, fast, reliable Wi-Fi became a necessity rather than a mere luxury. Three years later, our home internet connections are still as important as ever.
Save up to 75% on Select Gap Apparel Today at Amazon
For many people, the new year represents a time of renewal. Get a jump start on spring cleaning and replace your old, worn out or outgrown clothes with fresh, new threads. Select Gap apparel is marked down by up to 75% at Amazon today, with tons of options for the whole family. These deals expire tonight, so shop soon if you want to refresh you wardrobe at bargain prices.
Have Spectrum or Comcast? You May Be Able to Get Peacock Premium for Free
Peacock houses tens of thousands of hours of free shows, movies, sports and originals. But a lot of the most popular programming is restricted to premium members only. You can't watch same-day streaming movies, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Premier League matches, WWE and other titles in full unless you pay for a Peacock Premium subscription.
Best HP Laptops for 2023
HP laptops offer something for you, whether you're a creative looking to edit photos, a gamer in search of a powerful laptop or a student in need of a small, lightweight laptop. Many of the best HP laptops have features designed for remote or hybrid work such as improved webcams...
ChatGPT AI Threat Pulls Google Co-Founders Back Into Action, Report Says
ChatGPT, the high-profile AI chatbot from OpenAI, is such a serious threat to Google's core business that the company's co-founders are reengaged with the search giant, The New York Times reported Friday. Startup OpenAI debuted ChatGPT in November, and within a few days more than a million people had begun...
Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for 2023
There are plenty of features you'll want to look out for when it comes to soundbars, but by far the most popular and requested by CNET's readers us is Dolby Atmos audio. Like DTS:X, Dolby Atmos differs from standard surround sound by adding height to your music and movies for a more dynamic and immersive listening experience. The best Dolby Atmos soundbars deliver exceptional audio that often stacks high above the competition.
Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a Lifetime Microsoft Office License for Just $30
Microsoft's Office suite of apps is so ubiquitous, with pretty much every school and business using it, you might not realize quite how much it can cost. If you wanted to install Word, Excel, Outlook and other Office programs on your personal computer, it can get pretty pricey. Your options...
4 Reasons Why You Need to Keep Your Amazon Alexa Device in the Living Room
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you've got a living room, you probably spend a lot of time there and that makes it the perfect home for your Amazon Echo gadgets. And while you may use Alexa to play music or even act as a home security camera, there are several other benefits to keeping an Amazon Alexa device in the living room.
