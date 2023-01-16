Read full article on original website
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute placed on leave
An Ohio police officer has been put on administrative leave after video showed him punching a Black woman several times as she was taken into custody following a dispute at a McDonald’s over extra cheese on a Big Mac.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor disputes suspect's claim that fake gun was used in robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI — Multiple robberies this week targeting the University of Cincinnati students living off campus sparked multiple conversations about how to stay safe. "Yeah, yeah, there was a lot of talk about it," UC student Matthew Bess said. "At least in my circles of friends, yeah." Thursday night, students...
WKRC
Reward offered for second suspect wanted in Clermont County murder
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says there is a second suspect in the murder of a woman in Batavia Township but they need to find him. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jaydon Pierce. Pierce was a passenger in...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries on Iowa Avenue
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries on Iowa Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Ohio woman learns punishment for stealing VA benefits for decades after mom’s death
A woman who stole nearly $500,000 from the federal Veterans Affairs department by impersonating her dead mother for nearly 50 years has been spared a prison term.
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder
BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Judge throws out lawsuit against Hamilton County sergeant who kicked inmate who bit him
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Hamilton County jail sergeant who kicked an inmate after the inmate bit through his boot, finding that the inmate’s actions were “extremely belligerent and aggressive” and “substantially certain to cause” the sergeant’s response, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Fox 19
One charge dropped against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded true to one charge in connection with bringing a loaded gun to Hamilton High School. The teen pled true to a charge of carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous, according to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center. Prosecutors dropped the charge of illegal conveying of a...
WLWT 5
Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
‘Something’s not right;’ sister of missing Butler Co. man speaks out after bodies found in Mexico
A woman wants answers after her brother has been missing since Christmas and investigators found his fiancee’s body and her two family members in Mexico. José Gutiérrez, 36, of Butler County went to Mexico to spend time with his fiancee. Our news partners at WCPO previously reported...
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood
CINCINNATI — A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, Thursday. Police say a postal worker was robbed in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue. According to police, the worker was approached by two Black males who had a firearm. Police say the suspects demanded the postal worker's...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on State Route 48 in Mainville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 48 in Mainville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SWAT response to Dayton property ends without injury
The scene, located at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Bon Air Drive is active, with many authorities responding.
