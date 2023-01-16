ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

WDTN

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder

BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Aspen Ridge Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

Judge throws out lawsuit against Hamilton County sergeant who kicked inmate who bit him

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Hamilton County jail sergeant who kicked an inmate after the inmate bit through his boot, finding that the inmate’s actions were “extremely belligerent and aggressive” and “substantially certain to cause” the sergeant’s response, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Utility wire fire reported on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood

CINCINNATI — A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, Thursday. Police say a postal worker was robbed in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue. According to police, the worker was approached by two Black males who had a firearm. Police say the suspects demanded the postal worker's...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on State Route 48 in Mainville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 48 in Mainville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
MAINEVILLE, OH

