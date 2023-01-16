Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Admits He 'Wishes Things Had Been Different' Prior To Singer's Tragic Death: 'I'm Lost For Words'
Lisa Marie Presley 's half brother, Navarone Garibaldi , is having trouble coming to terms with the singer's untimely death .
On Friday, January 13, the son of Priscilla Presley broke his silence on the 54-year-old's passing with a sweet tribute via Instagram.
"Big sister… I hope you are now at peace and happy with your dad and your son by your side," the 35-year-old musician wrote in regards to Lisa Marie's famed father, Elvis Presley , as well as her and ex-husband Danny Keough 's late son, Benjamin , who devastatingly died by suicide in 2020 at the young age of 27.
LISA MARIE PRESLEY DIED IN MEDICALLY INDUCED COMA AFTER FAMILY SIGNED 'DO-NOT-RESUSCITATE' ORDER: REPORT
"I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us," Navarone continued, hinting at their own rocky relationship throughout the years. (Lisa Marie also had a long history of battling addictions to opioids and painkillers.)
"Regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home," the Them Guns frontman continued of the "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer — who died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 12, after going into full cardiac arrest .
"I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔," Navarone concluded.
The half-siblings' mother confirmed the heartbreaking news of Lisa Marie's passing in a sorrowful statement on Thursday evening.
AUSTIN BUTLER MOURNS LISA MARIE PRESLEY AFTER HER DEATH: 'MY HEART IS COMPLETELY SHATTERED'
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla wrote just hours after the famous offspring was rushed to a nearby hospital following paramedics performing emergency CPR inside her Calabasas home.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," the 77-year-old continued of Lisa Marie — who is survived by her and Danny's 33-year-old daughter, Riley , and twins Harper and Finley , 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood .
"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla concluded.
Comments / 9