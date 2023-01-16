Coleman continues reign atop M&O standings

LENA — The Coleman girls basketball team solidified its spot as the top team in the Marinette and Oconto Conference with a 44-31 victory over Lena on Friday.

The Cougars sit atop the M&O standings with an unblemished 8-0 conference record and are 12-3 overall.

The Wildcats entered Friday’s contest riding a nine-game winning streak, but Coleman was able to halt Lena’s momentum with a strong defensive effort in the second half.

Coleman allowed three buckets to Eva Brooks but otherwise forced Lena to get its points from the free throw line, where the Wildcats went six-for-seven.

Cam Zeitler scored six points of her own while Aubrey Bintz added five to help the Cougars outscore Lena 19-11 after halftime.

Zeitler and Bintz both finished with 11 points. Kiersten Jensen tacked on 10.

Brooks led all scorers with 16 points. Natalie McNurlen had four for the Wildcats.

Lena shook off Friday’s disappointment with a 63-12 obliteration of Stockbridge on Saturday.

Four Wildcats hit double-digit scoring figures, with Chaela Rabas dropping a game-high 14 points. Alabama Lambert contributed 12 while Brooks and Karli Fischer both ended their afternoon with 10.

Lena’s demolition of Stockbridge improved the Wildcats to 7-2 in the M&O and 11-2 overall. Lena is second in the conference behind the Cougars.

The Cougars host Niagara on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats venture to Crivitz on Thursday for a 7 p.m. start time.

Coleman 44, Lena 31 (Friday)

Coleman 25 19 — 44

Lena 20 11 — 31

Coleman: Bintz 11, Zeitler 11, Jensen 10, Calle Compe 6, Bre Hanrahan 3, Corrin Liptak 3; FTs: 8-14

Lena: E. Brooks 16, McNurlen 4, Claire Brooks 3, Kali Fischer 3, Breanna Koslowsky 3, Rabas 2; FTs: 9-16

Lena 63, Stockbridge 12 (Saturday)

Lena 36 27 — 63

Stockbridge — 4 8 — 12

Lena: Rabas 14, Lambert 12, E. Brooks 10, Kar. Fischer 10, Kal. Fischer 6, Maddy Kushner 5, C. Brooks 4, Haley Van Ark 2; FTs: 5-11

Stockbridge: Luarynn Ruppenthal 6, Sam Greely 2, Emily Menzel 2, Lyric Schlesnar 2

Crivitz 43, Gibraltar 32CRIVITZ — The Crivitz girls basketball team picked up its second straight win after taking down Gibraltar 43-32 in non-conference play on Monday.

Lucy Grusynski led the Wolverines with 17 points. Megan Pusick finished with 13, Taryn Tracy added seven, Kirsten Pusick tacked on four, and Senya Caine had two.

The Wolverines improve to 3-10 overall and are 2-7 in the Marinette and Oconto Conference.

Crivitz hosts Lena on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Crivitz 43, Gibraltar 32

Crivitz 17 26 — 43

Gibraltar 12 20 — 32

Crivitz: Gruszynski 17, M. Pusick 13, Tracy 7, K. Pusick 4, Caine 2; FTs: 19-26

Boys basketball

Packerland Conference

Green Bay NEW Lutheran 69, Peshtigo 61PESHTIGO — The Peshtigo boys basketball team’s nine-game winning streak came to a crashing halt after the Blazers of Green Bay NEW Lutheran walked out of Friday’s Packerland Conference game with a 69-61 win.

The Blazers (4-2 Packerland, 9-3 overall) jumped out to a 39-29 lead and held on despite being outscored by the Bulldogs 32-30 in the second half.

Mason Doberstein led Peshtigo with 23 points. Kaine Fort added 11 while Grant Bauman and Will McMahon both chipped in eight.

Tristan Lynch paced the Blazers with 23 points. Elijah Meerstein finished with 15 and Jack Henschel contributed 13.

The Bulldogs hosted Oconto on Tuesday, with results unavailable at press time. Peshtigo will try to claim tri-city bragging rights on Friday when it hosts Menominee at 7:15 p.m.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran 69, Peshtigo 61

Green Bay NEW Lutheran 39 30 — 69

Peshtigo 29 32 — 61

Peshtigo: Doberstein 23, Fort 11, Bauman 8, McMahon 8, Kavin Kleikamp 6, Landon Beyer 5; FTs: 6-10.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran: Lynch 23, Meerstein 15, Henschel 13, Zac Wendland 8, Griffin Steffel 5, Jack Misovec 2

Marinette and Oconto Conference

Coleman 56, Suring 20COLEMAN — The Coleman boys basketball team closed out the week with back-to-back victories on Thursday and Saturday.

The Cougars took down Suring 56-20 in Marinette and Oconto Conference action on Thursday before handling Wabeno-Laona 52-42 in non-conference play on Saturday.

Victor Kostreva scored 11 points to lead Coleman’s offense against Suring. Evan Hockers and Joe Olsen each had 10.

Ethan Lally was Suring’s top scorer with eight points.

Olsen and Hockers led the Cougars to victory against the Rebels on Saturday, with Olsen dropping 13 while Hockers adding 12.

Coleman overcame a four-point deficit at halftime to outscore the Rebels 36-22 in the second half.

Adam Seeber led all scorers with 16 points.

The Cougars are in first place in the M&O at 7-1 and are 8-4 overall.

Coleman is off until Friday when it makes a trip to Lena for another M&O conference tilt. The festivities commence at 7 p.m.

Coleman 56,

Suring 20 (Thursday)

Coleman 28 28 — 56

Suring 10 10 — 20

Coleman: V. Kostreva 11, Hockers 10, Olsen 10, Logan Kurth 6, Tyler Rennie 5, Trent Mongin 4, Mitch VanDeWalle 4, Tristan Kostreva 3, Hunter Shevy 3; FTs: 6-9

Suring: Lally 8, Michael Bailey 4, Quinn Thomson 4, Cody Shrank 2, Maxwell Yancy 2

Coleman 52,

Wabeno-Laona 42 (Saturday)

Coleman 16 36 — 52

Wabeno-Laona 20 22 — 42

Coleman: Olsen 13, Hockers 12, Rennie 7, Kurth 5, Mongin 4, T. Kostreva 3, V. Kostreva 3, VanDeWalle 3, Robert Hilliard 2; FTs: 9-12.

Wabeno-Laona: Seeber 16, Walker Winkelman 11, Carter Janesch 8, Hunter Cronauer 5, Lawton Webb 2; FTs: 15-21

Crivitz 69, Shiocton 59CRIVITZ — The Crivitz boys basketball team remains undefeated after taking down Shiocton 69-59 in non-conference competition on Saturday.

The Wolverines have won 12 straight games and are a perfect 6-0 in the M&O.

Tegan Werner exploded for 22 points while Sean Christiansen backed him up with 18 of his own, helping Crivitz counter a 33-point performance by Dawson Schmidt.

Brady Tadisch added 10 points for Crivitz.

The Wolverines hosted Wausaukee on Tuesday, with results unavailable at press time. Crivitz is at STAA on Friday at 7 p.m.

Crivitz 69, Shiocton 59

Crivitz 29 40 — 69

Shiocton 21 38 — 59

Crivitz: Werner 22, Christiansen 18, Tadisch 10, Jackson Flowers 7, Seth Sellen 4, Kaden Klaver 3, Cashton Mertens 3, Kaden Spalding 1, Kade Thoma 1; FTs: 8-12

Shiocton: D. Schmidt 33, Bennett Schmidt 15, Jacob Klitzke 5, Bennett Wilcox 4, Ty Marcks 2; FTs: 12-12

Wausaukee 56,

Oneida Nation 51WAUSAUKEE — The Wausaukee boys basketball team notched its second straight win after toppling Oneida Nation 56-51 on Thursday.

Layne Rowley led the Rangers with 17 points while Conner Schroeder was close behind with 14. Dustin Lang added 10, Danny Suennen finished with nine and Anthony Vanick scored four.

Ethan Danforth topped the Thunderhawks’ scorebook with 18 points. Evander Danforth ended up with 14.

The Rangers traveled to Crivitz on Tuesday, with results unavailable at press time. Wausaukee hosts Suring on Friday at 7 p.m.

Wausaukee 56, Oneida Nation 51

Wausaukee 22 34 — 56

Oneida Nation 18 33 — 51

Wausaukee: Rowley 17, Schroeder 14, Lang 10, D. Suennen 9, Vanick 4, Brayden Ketchum 2; FTs: 9-16

Oneida Nation: Et. Danforth 18, Ev. Danforth 14, Aron Rodriguez 10, Ernest Stevens 4, Cory McIntyre 3, Vernon Stevens 2