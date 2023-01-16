Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
December City Business Report: After November dip, sales tax collections up in December; downtown pop-up park construction waiting on agreeable weather
Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his December report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, urging SIDC and Stuttgart Unlimited to work together with local businesses on a plan to cover the cost of interest of streets, utilities, and land development, paving the way for more affordable housing in the city; and sharing the good news that the planned pop-up park in downtown Stuttgart is sitting on go while contractors wait for good weather.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Senior varsity split for Stuttgart against Little Rock Mills
Stuttgart basketball earned mixed results from Tuesday night’s conference matchup with Little Rock Mills. The Ladybirds easily dispatched Mills 54-25, but the senior boys dropped a hotly contested game, 65-53. With the win, Stuttgart’s girls improve to 3-2 in league play, which places them fourth in the conference. The...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Danny Robnett of Stuttgart
Danny Robnett, 60, of Stuttgart passed away on Jan. 16, 2023. Danny was born to John Leo Robnett and Shirley Robnett on Oct. 21, 1962. He went to school in Stuttgart. He married Mary (Connell) Robnett on March 4, 2000, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Benton, AR. He worked for Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority for 36 years and loved to hunt and be outdoors.
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
School board looks into building new basketball arena, baseball and softball facilities
The Stuttgart School Board voted unanimously to explore the possibility of building a new basketball arena during the regular board meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 17. The board heard from Clayton Vaden, an architect from Lewis Architects Engineers in Little Rock. The firm is behind many of the new gyms around the region, such as in Lonoke and Clarendon.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Mary Lou Ratcliff of Stuttgart
Mary Lou Ratcliff, 81, of Stuttgart, widow of Bob Ratcliff, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Baptist Health-Stuttgart. Mrs. Ratcliff was born April 30, 1941, in Stuttgart to Lloyd and Sylvia Fantz. She was a 1960 graduate of Stuttgart High School and was once employed as an advertising representative with the Stuttgart Daily Leader. But most of her adult life was spent being a loving wife, mother, and homemaker.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information meeting and a support meeting in DeWitt next week
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information and support meeting at First Baptist Church at 322 W. First St. in DeWitt on Monday, Jan. 23. Arkansas County CALL Coordinator Carolyn Knowlton said both meetings begin at 6 p.m. The CALL is a statewide organization that helps children in...
ualrpublicradio.org
Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history
With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart City Council approves accepting funding for wastewater treatment facility
The Stuttgart City Council held its regular meeting last night at city hall with the main topic of the night being construction on the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Members approved Resolution No. 2023-01 to accept an offer of funding from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) to make improvements to the wastewater treatment facility. The loan from ANRC is for 20 years at a 1.75 percent interest rate.
KATV
36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
southarkansassun.com
Man Kills 2 Children, Holds Another Hostage In Mississippi
Marquez Griffin was arrested after killing 2 children and holding another one hostage in Jonestown, Mississippi. Fortunately for the third child, authorities were able to talk Griffin into dropping his weapon. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after allegedly shooting two children to death and holding another one hostage in Jonestown,...
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
KATV
15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old into custody on Monday. Police said on Jan. 1 an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer tried to stop a black SUV with temporary tags at 300 Marshall Road, the Willow...
