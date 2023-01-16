Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his December report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, urging SIDC and Stuttgart Unlimited to work together with local businesses on a plan to cover the cost of interest of streets, utilities, and land development, paving the way for more affordable housing in the city; and sharing the good news that the planned pop-up park in downtown Stuttgart is sitting on go while contractors wait for good weather.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO