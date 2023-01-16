ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

wdadradio.com

TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Car fire causes damage to townhouses in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Three townhomes were damaged by a fire that broke out on Timberbrook Court in Zelienople, Butler County, Wednesday night. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the fire was suspected of having started in a car that was parked in a driveway and then spread rapidly through the front of one of the homes.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit

A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties. State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Two men killed in Haws Pike crash

Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING POLICE SENTENCED ON FRIDAY

An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday for a case where he was charged with assaulting a state trooper in 2021. 31-year-old Charles B. Ross of Indiana was ordered to serve up to five years in state prison and to pay fines and court costs by Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco during a sentencing hearing on Friday. Police said that on August 7th of 2021, they were called out to a location on Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township for a report of a man behaving erratically. When police arrived, Ross admitted that he was high on methamphetamine, but refused to comply with their verbal commands. During the incident, he tried to run into traffic and get himself hit by oncoming traffic. As police were taking him into custody, Ross resisted arrest and tried to assault the troopers, kicking one of them in the head.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO VEHICLES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT NEAR ARMAGH

Injuries were reported in a crash late Friday morning on Route 22 near the Route 56 on-ramp. The crash was reported at 11:49 AM by Indiana County 911. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde Fire Departments were on the scene along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Initial scanner reports said that two people were injured and one was possibly a juvenile. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was affected for about 40 minutes as crews cleared the scene.
ARMAGH, PA
wdadradio.com

WHITE TOWNSHIP HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE

A bolt of lightning was the cause of a fire at a home in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana, Clymer and Homer City fire departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 9:14 for the reported structure fire off Metz Road. Creekside and Cherryhill Township fire departments were called out to assist 18 minutes later. Indiana crews were able to respond quickly as many fire association members were doing some training activities at the fire hall. Chief Scott Schuler reported smoke and fire in the structure when he first arrived.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Greene County

A man was shot and killed in Greene County after a domestic situation ended with troopers exchanging gunfire with him. Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, allegedly fired a rifle at a family member at 334 Water Dam Road, Washington Township, Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded and obtained an arrest warrant for Fonner just before 5 p.m., according to a report from state police in Waynesburg.
GREENE COUNTY, PA

