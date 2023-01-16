Read full article on original website
Dramatic comedy ‘Into the Breeches’ opens at Ocala Civic Theatre
The Ocala Civic Theatre is ready to entertain audiences with a dramatic comedy set in Ocala during World War II. “Into the Breeches” tells the story of a plucky theatrical troupe of women who are determined to put on a production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and V, even though all the men are overseas, according to the Ocala Civic Theatre.
Janet Irene Whennen
Janet Irene Whennen of Ocala, Florida passed away on January 14, 2023, she was of the Christian faith and her favorite music artist was Josh Groban. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles K and Edith Stokes, husband Jack D Whennen, son James A Whennen Sr. and brothers Charles E Stokes and William R Stokes.
Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February
The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
Margaret E. McArdle
Ocala – Margaret (Peggy) E. McArdle, 87, of Ocala passed away on January 6, 2023 after a brief illness. Margaret was born in The Bronx, NY on December 9, 1935, daughter to the late James F. McArdle and Mary (Gaffney). She is survived by her brother Robert McArdle, sister-in-law...
June Jaycox
June Jaycox was born in New York and has been a resident of Ocala, Florida, since 1954, having moved there after graduating college. She met her husband, Bob Jaycox, while both were volunteering at the Ocala Civic Theater building and painting the backdrop sets. June was an art teacher and taught elementary-aged children in the Marion County Florida School System. She loved playing the organ, painting, quilting, sewing, and taking care of her beautiful flowers.
GRIT Strength Challenge returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark in February
An annual team-based strength and fitness competition will return to Ocala in February. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with CrossFit Iron Legion, will host the GRIT Strength Challenge on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
Carol Ann Provost
Carol Ann Provost, age 79, of Ocala, passed away on January 15, 2023. She was born on December 31, 1943 in Burlington, Vermont, a daughter to the late Kenneth and Helen (Rouille) Wilkin. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1961 and earned her registered nursing degree from Quincy City...
Sunrise At Opening Bell Farms In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunrise over Opening Bell Farms in Ocala. Thanks to Ellie Peterson and Valerie Kalderon for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marilyn Rose Smith
It is with profound sadness that the family of Marilyn Rose Smith announce her passing on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at the age of 77. Marilyn spent her life devoted to her family, friends, and her community. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 22, 1945 to Rose and Paul Valek. She met the love of her life, Joseph Smith on Christmas Night 1960. Marilyn and Joseph were married for 58 years and had 4 beautiful children. She attended St. Mary’s Star of the Sea School and Bay Bridge High School, Brooklyn, NY. Marilyn and Joseph moved their family to Marietta, Georgia in 1975 and then moved to Citra, Florida in 2004.
Emary Joyce Hampton Scott
Emary Joyce Hampton Scott passed away Jan. 10, 2023. She was born June 30, 1949, in Hawthorne, FL to the late Charles E. Hampton, Sr. and Mamie Ruth Hampton. She received her education in the Putnam County Schools of Putnam County, graduating from Central Academy High Palatka, FL class of 1967.
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
2023 Young Artist Competition winners to perform with Ocala Symphony Orchestra in March
The 2023 Young Artist Competition crowned two winners during an Honors Recital that was held this past weekend at the Reilly Arts Center. On Saturday, January 14, piano, voice, and instrumental students between the ages of 15 and 25 competed on the Reilly Arts Center stage for a chance to perform with the Ocala Symphony Orchestra during its subscription concert in March.
Merle Jacob Davis Jr.
Merle Jacob Davis, Jr was born on September 24th, 1956, to the late Merle J. Davis, Sr. and Johnnie R. Warren-Davis in Kendrick, Florida. Merle received his formal education from the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from Vanguard High School. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He was employed by JWJ as a Cable Lineman. In his leisure time he enjoyed watching Nascar racing, repairing cars and fishing.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
Jerry Dean Curry
Jerry Dean Curry, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at home in Ocala, Florida on January 13, 2023. Jerry was born in a white house in the small town of Kinmundy, Illinois in 1933 to parents Cecil and Rose Curry. He loved the country life and had fond memories of playing with cousins at his grandparents’ farm. Unfortunately, life moved the family to Chicago, Illinois, where he graduated from Farragut High School in 1953 and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Patek, whom he married in 1954. After two years attending Sioux Falls College, Jerry and MaryAnn returned to Chicago to be closer to family. His career path in data processing began at Benefit of Railway Employees as a sorter machinist. Quickly he learned how to wire computer boards and learn the trade of data processing. In 1958, Jerry and his young family moved to LaPorte, Indiana, where he became Supervisor of Operations in the Data Processing Department at Whirlpool Corporation. His department designed and implemented accounting and financial systems and migrated from tab card to first generation IBM and RCA equipment. In 1968, he was promoted to Corporate Data Processing Director in Benton Harbor, Michigan. His responsibilities included corporate-wide coordination of standards, acquisition of equipment and software, and strategic planning. His position extended his resume to Sao Paulo, Brazil where he provided strategic direction to Brastemp, to Inglis, Ltd. in Toronto, Canada, where he designed a new computer center for operations and systems and to Argentina where he participated on the Argentina Whirlpool-Philips disentanglement project.
Another Buc-ee's in Florida? New location proposed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Could another Buc-ee's location be coming to Florida? It's possible, but don't get your hopes up yet. The Texas-based gas station with a massive cult following has filed an application to build one of its convenience stores on 32 acres of land in Ocala. The proposed...
