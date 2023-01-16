Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix, a small, finger-shaped organ that connects to the large intestine (also called the colon) in the lower right side of the abdomen. When inflamed, the appendix swells and becomes filled with a thick, infectious fluid called pus. An inflamed appendix can rupture or burst open if not treated, allowing the pus to spill into and infect the abdominal cavity.

