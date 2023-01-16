Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’

HGTV’s Fixer Upper fans know many talented folks aside from Chip and Joanna Gaines put their efforts into flipping homes on the show. Kelly and Clint Harp of Restoration Road fame worked with the Gaines family in Waco, Texas . Now, the Harps are shutting the doors to their furniture business in the famous town. Here’s why.

‘Fixer Upper’ stars Kelly and Clint Harp are closing the doors on their Waco, Texas, business

Chip and Joanna Gaines attained fame and notoriety thanks to HGTV’s Fixer Upper — and Kelly and Clint Harp certainly helped along the way. The Harps assisted Chip and Joanna with furniture building and restoration, and the Gaines’ liked them so much that they gave them their own TV show. Now, Kelly and Clint are ready to move on from their furniture business in Waco, Texas.

“For over a decade, we’ve been fortunate enough to fill homes across the United States — and even abroad — with products we made and love,” the Harps wrote on their website . “Thank you for giving us that opportunity. That being said, after a lot of thought and consideration, we have decided it is time to close the doors to Harp Design Co.”

Kelly and Clint explained that they don’t have the capacity to raise their family and run three businesses. “Between being partners, being parents, managing HDC, Kelly getting a master’s in clinical psychology, me making a television show across the country, and running our sweet Airbnb … we have discovered our limits!” they wrote.

Clint Harp met Chip Gaines while pumping gas

Waco, Texas, is home to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia business which became extremely popular thanks to Fixer Upper . Clint and Kelly Harp lived in Waco when Clint had a chance encounter with Chip.

Clint told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he and Kelly were broke and down on their luck when he spotted Chip at a gas station in Waco in 2011. Months before he saw Chip, a friend recommended that Clint and Kelly reach out to the Gaines family for help. This was before Chip and Joanna’s Fixer Upper took off. Clint then approached Chip at the gas station, forming an immediate connection. The Gaines’ gave Clint a carpentry job on Fixer Upper , and the Harps paved their path from there.

“They were energetic and had vision,” Clint shared. “They weren’t afraid to try and fail and get up again. That meshed with us very well. I was lucky to play a part in their success. Every chance they gave me, I ran with it the best I could.”

Later, Chip and Joanna gave Clint and Kelly Restoration Road , which airs on the Magnolia Network.

Do Chip and Joanna Gaines still live in Waco, Texas?

While Clint and Kelly Harp might be shutting the doors to their furniture business, it’s likely they’ll continue to live in Waco, Texas. As for Chip and Joanna Gaines, they are still there , too. Chip and Joanna have lived in 10 houses together over the years, but they currently live in “the farmhouse” — a 1,700-square-foot Victorian-style home. Chip and Joanna purchased the home in 2012.

The couple spoke to People about other possible locations they’d move to. “Waco is our meet in the middle spot: half big city, half tropical – maybe not,” Chip said. “We talk about it. We’ve been to Kansas City a lot recently and have just fallen in love with that community … Salt Lake, every time we go there it just kind of really inspires us. Obviously New York City for Jo. There are a few cities across the country that we would possibly consider if Waco did not work out.”

