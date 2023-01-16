‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Yoong-jae and Seo-eun Are Spotted on an Official Date – Fueling Dating Speculations

One of the biggest questions fans have after Netflix ‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 is what couples that left the island together are still dating. The dating series was filmed in June and July, meaning the fan-favorite couples have had months to explore their feelings. One of the strongest couples on Single’s Inferno Season 2 was Yoong-jae and Seo-eun. A recent spotting has them on an official date and has fans believing they are official.

Seo-eun and Yoong-jae during ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Yoong-jae fulfilled Soe-euns’s dreams of a perfect guy in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

While fans were upset that Yoong-jae broke So-e’s heart a few times while on Single’s Inferno Season 2 , he only had his heart set on Seo-eun. The former Miss Korea 2021 soon captured his interest. The rest was history. Fans realize the two were an endgame couple from the start and Yoong-jae was not letting go.

By the finale, the couple had gone to Paradise twice and expressed their thoughts on each other. Fans have even gone as far as calling them “soulmates.” Without trying, they would often match the colors of their outfits and mimic each other’s movements. During her bio interview for the series, she revealed she gets cute and uses “aegyo” when interested in someone or with her boyfriend.

Fans may have noticed during one of their trips to Paradise this is exactly what she did with Yoong-jae. Even the contestants of Single’s Inferno Season 2 were surprised to learn that the two spent six hours talking during their first night together. One constant even noticed she wore his white button-up shirt.

In the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, it was no surprise that Yoong-jae chose Seo-eun. While Han-bin was also an option, Seo-eun knew who her heart belonged to and chose Yoong-jae. But with months since the series finished filming, are they dating? Fans are convinced more than ever.

Yoong-jae and Seo-eun were spotted on a date wearing matching outfits

The Single’s Inferno Season 2 couple has sprinkled a few clues that they might be dating in real life. Fans have noticed their Instagram posts often use a blue heart, which is Seo-eun’s favorite color. But fans got the teaser of a lifetime when some lucky fans bumped into them during what could have been one of their dates.

According to Koreaboo , Yoong-jae and Seo-eun were out and about on a sweet coffee date. Photos posted online shows the happy couple wearing matching black and white outfits while shielding themselves from the rain using Yoong-jae’s company umbrella. For anyone unaware, it is common for dating couples to match their outfits in Korea. The two also kindly posed for selfies with a few fans. Other photos reveal the two on their heartwarming date inside a cafe.

On Yoong-jae’s xiaohongshu page, he also posted a polaroid of him and Seo-eun. The couple is heavily giving fans the impression that they are official. They have also posted the same Instagram stories of their time on the island, like their last time in Paradise and when they wore the same blue color.

What other couples from ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 are dating?

While the dating rumors for Yoong-jae and Seo-eun are convincing, the couple has yet to make an official announcement. The decision is entirely up to them, and the same goes for the rest of the contestants. Nadine is speculated to be secretly dating her Single’s Inferno Season 2 co-star Han-bin .

Meanwhile, So-e and Se-jun are still a strong favorite. Se-jun recently broke his work-related pattern of posts on Instagram to share photos of him and So-e . His caption showed his love for her.

But they, too, have yet to announce an official relationship. Fans are also curious to know if Jong-woo and Seul-ki are also dating after the jaw-dropping finale. As fans know, Seul-ki had the hosts and fans in tears when she picked Jong-woo during Single’s Inferno Season 2 instead of Jin-young.

The couple had a lot going for them, especially as Jong-woo’s slow and steady race to win Seul-ki’s heart worked. Ultimately, he gave her validation and confidence in his feelings for her. Like his co-stars, Jong-woo has also posted sweet photos of them together on his Instagram . Fans also speculate the two might be dating based on their social media interactions.