"Great neighborhood store": Fishtown grocer's vision for store leads to national recognition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Fishtown grocery store operator may have cracked the code to owning one of the best places to grocery shop.

"It's a great culture," John Hallinan said. "Without the people, you could not do it. The people are everything, that's the employees and customers."

John Hallinan is the owner of The Richmond Shops IGA and was recently named one of IGA's 2023 Retailers of the Year. As part of the Independent Grocers Alliance, The Richmond Shops is a part of a franchise of stores that are owned separately from the brand -- unlike grocery chains.

Hallinan bought The Richmond Shops IGA, formerly known as Port Richmond Thrift Way, in 1998 from owners who were concerned after learning news a ShopRite would be opening down the block.

Hallinan's vision was to "be a great neighbor."

"A great neighborhood store. If we take care of the neighbors, the business wouldn't be lost to ShopRite," Hallinan said.

And that's exactly what he did.

If you walk into The Richmond Shops, Hallinan says you will find customers who know all of his employees and vice versa. It's an environment he is proud of creating after 50 years in the grocery industry.

"Our customers come in to see our people. When they come in they know the people, and talk to the people. We listen to the customers," Hallinan said.

Now, Hallinan is being recognized for the atmosphere he's created.

John Hallinan, owner of The Richmond Stores receives recognition

IGA says the "innovative grocery store operators and their teams are leading the charge to move the independent grocery industry forward and have been nominated by their wholesalers as their top retailers, making them among the best of the 30,000 independents in the U.S."

Innovation is something Hallinan is proud of.

He's done two full-store remodels since taking over in 1998 and adapted while dealing with continuous growth of the Aramingo Avenue area where The Richmond Shops resides.

Since 1998, Hallinan says large chain companies have opened in the area like Super Walmart, Super Wawa, and a CVS Pharmacy across the street and he's even had a Rite Aid next door which has since moved.

But by listening to his customers his store has been able to survive, if not thrive.

Retailer of the Year awards are the highest honor given to retail members by IGA. The awards are given annually to the grocers who provide the "best" leadership and excellence in their communities.

Hallinan started in the grocery industry working for Penn Fruit Company and when they closed he joined his father before branching off on his own in 1984 when he bought his first grocery store called 61st Street Thrift Way in West Philadelphia.

He sold that in 1995 and also owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010.

His message to young business owners is hard work pays off and more importantly treat others with respect, especially your employees.

"Treat everyone fairly and evenly. That's what I've tried to do. Evenly and fairly. Treat them and respect them as I want to be treated," Hallinan said.

Hallinan will receive recognition of the award on stage at the IGA Awards of Excellence Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada during the NGA Show.