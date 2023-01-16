ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

"Great neighborhood store": Fishtown grocer's vision for store leads to national recognition

By Alyssa Adams
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQDRX_0kGQQ6Ms00

Digital Brief: Jan. 16, 2023 (AM) 02:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Fishtown grocery store operator may have cracked the code to owning one of the best places to grocery shop.

"It's a great culture," John Hallinan said. "Without the people, you could not do it. The people are everything, that's the employees and customers."

John Hallinan is the owner of The Richmond Shops IGA and was recently named one of IGA's 2023 Retailers of the Year. As part of the Independent Grocers Alliance, The Richmond Shops is a part of a franchise of stores that are owned separately from the brand -- unlike grocery chains.

Hallinan bought The Richmond Shops IGA, formerly known as Port Richmond Thrift Way, in 1998 from owners who were concerned after learning news a ShopRite would be opening down the block.

Hallinan's vision was to "be a great neighbor."

"A great neighborhood store. If we take care of the neighbors, the business wouldn't be lost to ShopRite," Hallinan said.

And that's exactly what he did.

If you walk into The Richmond Shops, Hallinan says you will find customers who know all of his employees and vice versa. It's an environment he is proud of creating after 50 years in the grocery industry.

"Our customers come in to see our people. When they come in they know the people, and talk to the people. We listen to the customers," Hallinan said.

Now, Hallinan is being recognized for the atmosphere he's created.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvgkS_0kGQQ6Ms00
John Hallinan, owner of The Richmond Stores receives recognition

IGA says the "innovative grocery store operators and their teams are leading the charge to move the independent grocery industry forward and have been nominated by their wholesalers as their top retailers, making them among the best of the 30,000 independents in the U.S."

Innovation is something Hallinan is proud of.

He's done two full-store remodels since taking over in 1998 and adapted while dealing with continuous growth of the Aramingo Avenue area where The Richmond Shops resides.

Since 1998, Hallinan says large chain companies have opened in the area like Super Walmart, Super Wawa, and a CVS Pharmacy across the street and he's even had a Rite Aid next door which has since moved.

But by listening to his customers his store has been able to survive, if not thrive.

Retailer of the Year awards are the highest honor given to retail members by IGA. The awards are given annually to the grocers who provide the "best" leadership and excellence in their communities.

Hallinan started in the grocery industry working for Penn Fruit Company and when they closed he joined his father before branching off on his own in 1984 when he bought his first grocery store called 61st Street Thrift Way in West Philadelphia.

He sold that in 1995 and also owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010.

His message to young business owners is hard work pays off and more importantly treat others with respect, especially your employees.

"Treat everyone fairly and evenly. That's what I've tried to do. Evenly and fairly. Treat them and respect them as I want to be treated," Hallinan said.

Here is the full list of 2023 Retailers of the Year .

  • Joe Campos | Kingstree IGA | Kingstree, SC | W. Lee Flowers and Co.
  • Tate Cox | Cox Foods IGA | Jackson, KY | Laurel Grocery Company
  • John Hallinan | The Richmond Shops IGA | Philadelphia, PA | Bozzuto's
  • Rich and Darlene Hoffman | Sky Plaza IGA | Garrettsville, OH | SpartanNash
  • Paul, Mike, and Tim Matovich | Columbus IGA Plus | Columbus, MT | UNFI
  • Jimmy Perkins | Hometown IGA | Jasper, IN | Houchens Food
  • Rob Rowe | Rowe's IGA Baymeadows | Jacksonville, FL | Merchant Distributors, Inc.
  • Mike and Sharlene Spires | Spires IGA Supermarket | Lake Butler, FL | Ira Higdon Grocery Company
  • Tyler Trask and Tanya Murray | Granite Falls IGA | Granite Falls, WA | C&S Wholesalers

Hallinan will receive recognition of the award on stage at the IGA Awards of Excellence Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada during the NGA Show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Former Aston Grocer John Hallinan Named Retailer of the Year

John Hallinan, a grocery store operator who owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010, has been named Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) 2023 Retailer of the Year, writes Alyssa Adams for CBS Philadelphia. Today, John Hallinan is a Fishtown grocery store operator, owner of The Richmond...
ASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Inside journey of this Canadian man's lost luggage that ended up in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Brotherly Love is going international after a Canadian man is still without his bag nearly a month following his return home. But a Philadelphia man is doing everything he can to help."It does feel good to do the right thing," Aaron Cook said, "and do our best to track down the individual who lost their back and get it back to them."For Cook, it's all in a day's work that has turned into a month-long ordeal.Cook is the manager of Parc Restaurant in Rittenhouse Square.One day, a bag was delivered that wasn't his, an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
paonlinecasino.com

Live! Casino Philadelphia Announces New Vice President And GM

A new year means new leadership at Live! Casino Philadelphia. The PA casino announced changes to its leadership team that are effective immediately, pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approval. Joe Bilhimer, who has served as Executive Vice President of PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has accepted the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Campbell's consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to NJ

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) -- Campbell's Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut.The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in Camden, bringing the total jobs there to about 1,600. It said the move will drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development at the company.The jobs are moving from offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Norwalk, Connecticut. A Snyder's pretzel bakery and other operations in Hanover, Pennsylvania, will not be affected by the...
CAMDEN, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Local Italian Restaurant Continues Operation with New Name and Logo

The Vineyard Di Norma is the new name for Fountain Hill’s casual fine-dining establishment. Bethlehem, PA (January 19, 2023) – The Prosseda Family took ownership of a beloved local Italian restaurant in September 2021. After just over a year of operation, the Prossedas are taking steps to better personalize the establishment. The restaurant, formerly known as The Vineyard, will now be known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The new name reflects family roots while still paying homage to the brand local patrons have grown to know and love.
BETHLEHEM, PA
phillyvoice.com

Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close

Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy