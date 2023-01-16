Dams have spillways for a reason. Allow the lakes and reservoirs to fill up and naturally release the overflow through the spill ways. This will retain the maximum amount of water for later use.
And this is why we are in a drought they are letting it goDown the drain because they don’t know what they are doing this is what liberals do
I can't believe this Freaking Libetards saying that they don't think that all this rain has not done enough to say that there is no more drought. Well stop releasing so much water from Folsom Dam let it fill, let it do what is supposed to do fill up. When governor Brown got cought releasing thousands of gallons of rain water back into the ocean. He knew what he was doing. Is the same thing they are doing again blaming the rain for stopping. They will do anything to make sure that the water bill does not go down. Like gasoline prices what does a war in Russia have to do with all the gas reserves that the united states have? We don't even need to buy oil from anyone we more then enough. But what do they do they shut down refineries and oil drilling because is always about them putting money in there pockets. I know 6 guys that have been drilling for as long as they can remember and they know how much oil is underground and specially under the ocean.
Comments / 67