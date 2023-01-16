ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 67

P Zack
4d ago

Dams have spillways for a reason. Allow the lakes and reservoirs to fill up and naturally release the overflow through the spill ways. This will retain the maximum amount of water for later use.

Reply(6)
51
Robert Redfern
4d ago

And this is why we are in a drought they are letting it goDown the drain because they don’t know what they are doing this is what liberals do

Reply(1)
66
Jorge Castro
4d ago

I can't believe this Freaking Libetards saying that they don't think that all this rain has not done enough to say that there is no more drought. Well stop releasing so much water from Folsom Dam let it fill, let it do what is supposed to do fill up. When governor Brown got cought releasing thousands of gallons of rain water back into the ocean. He knew what he was doing. Is the same thing they are doing again blaming the rain for stopping. They will do anything to make sure that the water bill does not go down. Like gasoline prices what does a war in Russia have to do with all the gas reserves that the united states have? We don't even need to buy oil from anyone we more then enough. But what do they do they shut down refineries and oil drilling because is always about them putting money in there pockets. I know 6 guys that have been drilling for as long as they can remember and they know how much oil is underground and specially under the ocean.

Reply(1)
18
Related
sjvsun.com

Calif. snowpack reaching record-setting levels

Weeks of torrential storms are resulting in California’s snowpack reaching record levels. Currently at more than double the average for January, the snowpack – while early on in the season – is outpacing records set 40 years ago. The big picture: California’s total snowpack currently sits at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1101M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy