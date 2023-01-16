ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MD

2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police

PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
PASADENA, MD
Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
BALTIMORE, MD
15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man found with fatal cuts in West Baltimore declared dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police found a man with serious injuries in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified adult man with cuts to the chest....
BALTIMORE, MD
Inmate escapes Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville

Baltimore (WBFF) — Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville has escaped, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). DPSCS says Ballard is a "minimum-security" inmate who is in the middle of serving five years on theft and assault...
SYKESVILLE, MD
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC

