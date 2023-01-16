Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man charged in connection to an assault with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault that happened in Glen Burnie on Jan. 19, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the assault happened around 6 a.m.. in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry...
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old man killed, 22-year-old man in serious condition after double shooting Friday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old man is in serious condition after a double shooting, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to discharge in the 500 block of Richwood Avenue, police say. The department says officers found a...
foxbaltimore.com
9-year-old boy battling fatal disease spends time with Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A 9-year-old boy battling CLN3 batten, a disease which is always fatal without any known treatment or cure, spent time in Parkville Police Station, according to a Baltimore County Police Department. Noah can be seen smiling with officers, holding a clear police shield, and holding...
foxbaltimore.com
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
Callers impersonating police to scam residents in Baltimore County, police say
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Citizens have been contacted by callers who are impersonating police or federal agency over the phone, according to Baltimore County Police Department on social media on Friday. The department says that these calls are a scam to collect money and information by threatening to arrest...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police seek help identifying people in connection with West Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help identifying two people walking away from the scene of a homicide in West Baltimore yesterday. The homicide took place at 1:35 on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He died...
foxbaltimore.com
Man accused of escaping police custody at Baltimore hospital, federal agents join search
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In November 2022, an officer gets on the radio and calls for backup. A suspect had escaped from the prisoner transport vehicle outside Baltimore’s Midtown Hospital and was on the loose. “The suspect had requested to be evaluated by medical professionals after his arrest....
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found with fatal cuts in West Baltimore declared dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police found a man with serious injuries in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified adult man with cuts to the chest....
foxbaltimore.com
3 people arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies near Langley Park, say police
LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Three people have been arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies of independent tax service drivers in the Langley Park area, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Police said 20-year-old Omar Hernandez and 20-year-old Jose Linares-Hernandez are linked to five armed robberies...
foxbaltimore.com
Docs: Brother charged in killing of 8-year-old brother; traded puppy for shotgun
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The brother of the 8-year-old boy shot at the end of 2022 now faces murder charges in connection with the boy's death, according to charging documents. 18-year-old Devin Wilson faces first and second degree murder charges, first degree assault and other firearms charges in the death of Dylan King.
foxbaltimore.com
Inmate escapes Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville
Baltimore (WBFF) — Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville has escaped, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). DPSCS says Ballard is a "minimum-security" inmate who is in the middle of serving five years on theft and assault...
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
foxbaltimore.com
Community members call for answers and solutions after Edmondson Village shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and community leaders all converged inside a church, just feet away from where five teens were shot. The purpose of the meeting is simple: citizens are calling for answers and solutions. Amber was one of the many people who attended. Her expectations were not...
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old illegal immigrant MS-13 gang member arrested in Aberdeen homicide, say police
ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy from El Salvador, who police say is also a member of MS-13, has been arrested in the killing of a woman in Harford County, according to the Aberdeen Police Department. 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton was killed in July 2022. She was found along...
One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say
One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of…
Comments / 0