Seems to me he's the reason for the split I mean what's wrong with her seeing him keep it up and you may turn around with him not wanting to live with you as he gets older.GROW UP shes his mother
Obviously a bad breakup, hard feelings over previous incidents. Mother remarried. Need put child first. Exceptions should be made when child sick, injured, hospitalized. Should always be willing to take your child if unplanned emergency occurs with other parent too. Children need both parents in this type situation. Especially first few days. Reads like dad trying to toughen up the boy at worse possible situations. If not careful when gets to be late teen will refuse to visit.
The father's giving off a petty vibe, but a conclusion cannot be made as the reader has not been presented with the story in it's entirety.
Related
Grandmother lied to 19-year-old granddaughter about reason for wanting to borrow $1,800 when she already owes her $3,500
Mom Neglecting Newborn Triplets by Leaving Them Crying Alone Inside Backed
Woman Heartbroken for Being Excluded by Older Sisters Because She 'Ruins the Aesthetic'
Parents Furious After Daughter Reveals to Sibling They Had Him to 'Replace' Sick Child
Orphaned Man Shamed for Making In-Laws 'Uncomfortable' After Mention of Parents' Passing
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
After 11-year-old Gets Bullied for Supporting Grandfather with Cancer, Principal Does the Unexpected
Mother-in-Law Demands 'Weekly Sleepovers' with Son and Family to 'Help' with Grandkids
After Boy was in a 12 Year Coma, Nobody Realized He was Conscious
Woman tells her brother's girlfriend to stop showering at her house
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
I’m a woman in the U.S. Army – I joke I only joined for the uniform and people say they can see why
Teen girl fails to notice sister sleeping with full face of makeup, can't figure out why her makeup sponge is wet daily
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 20