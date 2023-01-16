Read full article on original website
California Rain Flooding Into Ocean Seen by NASA From Space
Over 32 trillion gallons of rain fell on the drought-stricken state, but most of this precious water has now been lost to the ocean.
Great White Shark With Battle Scars and Scratches Filmed by Scientists
"Her presence was awe-inspiring," researcher Riley Elliott said of the 10.5-foot-long great white that was tagged in New Zealand as part of a tracking project.
We Might Be Driving a Rise in Two-Headed Sharks
A two-headed bull-shark embryo, found in the Gulf of Mexico, is the result of "the incomplete division of a single fertilized egg," an expert told Newsweek.
