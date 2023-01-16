I suggest it would be worthwhile to publish a report on why so many business locations in Ithaca stay vacant for months or even years. The downtown Tops location has been vacant since June of last year. The location of the former Buffalo Wild Wings - near Kohl's- has been vacant for more than a year. The former Bon Ton at the mall has been vacant for more than a year — and the mall itself feels like a ghost town, with many vacant store locations.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO