Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Public Schools Holding Enrollment Expo Saturday

Tulsa Public Schools are inviting the community Saturday to learn more about the district's support services and resources. The event will take place at Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have around 25 community resource partners on site to learn more about. The next...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky

A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
TULSA, OK
Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore

Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
CLAREMORE, OK
Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department

Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
STILLWATER, OK
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
Train Derails In Tulsa; Crews Work To Repair The Damage

A train derailed in west Tulsa on Friday. Osage SkyNews 6 flew over the incident just east of 21st and Union. "At approximately 1:35 a.m., a BNSF locomotive and seven cars derailed within our Tulsa railyard. No injuries and cause is currently under investigation," a BNSF spokesperson said.
TULSA, OK
Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party

Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Who Have Felony Cases Rejoin Society

A group in Tulsa is helping people who have felony cases learn how to get through the court system. JusticeLink held an open house to teach people about the services they offer. "I did try," John Nabors said. He was the first client JusticeLink worked with when they opened their...
TULSA, OK
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating

A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa County Election Board Moving Into New, Bigger Building

Tulsa County Commissioners gave final approval Thursday for the $9.2 million purchase of an office building for the Tulsa County Election Board. The current building, at 505 North Denver, is a converted grocery store with multiple outbuildings around it the county has added over the years. “We've continued to add...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Cyclist Hit By Car On Tulsa IDL, Police Say

A cyclist was riding on the highway near I-244 westbound when a car hit the rider, according to police. The cyclist had no lights and was transported by EMSA, police said. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Robbery Suspect Is Tulsa Police Weekly Most Wanted

Tulsa Police are working to find a robbery suspect they say assaulted a clerk. Kent Grayson, Jr. is accused of robbing a convenience store at 23rd and S. Jackson. Grayson on January 7. Police say Grayson reached across the counter, stole a cash register from the business, and assaulted a clerk who tried to stop him.
TULSA, OK
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman

Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County

Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints. The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case. They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested. Deputies have not released the names of any victims...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Tulsa Attorney Pleads Guilty To Spousal Abuse

A Tulsa attorney has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for abusing his wife. Arya Adibi was charged with rape after his wife told police he beat her, dragged her by the hair, choked her and threatened to shoot her in January 2020. Adibi pleaded guilty to sexual battery,...
TULSA, OK

