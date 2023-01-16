Read full article on original website
Tn Feelings
4d ago
I don’t understand, if been dead Twenty years. ??? Found butter 2001 , no one had checked on house, or mail , electricity, taxes ?? Odd
Robin Enoch
4d ago
How heartbreaking to know 20 years passed and he didn't have anyone to look in on him....sad.
Patricia Cannon
4d ago
That makes me so sad that there was nobody that cared for this person.
Cops criticized for evicting man from his cave home of 3 years
A person found living in an underground hole has been removed following reports of unlawful activity. In the United Kingdom, the unhoused man’s eviction from his unusual cave-like dwelling just before Christmas has become a viral news story. Authorities in Suffolk county took action — during the holidays, no less — to vacate the forest goer from his home in a woodland off a major road in England. The man, who has not been named by local media, had reportedly fashioned a tent at the bottom of set of dug-out steps, leading into the ground, since February 2019. Law enforcement suspected the man...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Body found in bed may have lain undiscovered for 20 years
A dead body found in a boarded-up house may have lain undiscovered for around 20 years, it is thought. Officers found butter in the fridge dating from 2001 when they made the grim discovery. The alarm was raised on Friday (January 13) after council staff began clearing out the derelict...
The Remains Of A Child Have Been Found As Authorities Search For 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield
Investigators believe the girl was beaten to death and buried by one of her caregivers, according to a newly released police affidavit.
Man charged with murdering plumber whose remains were found in California mountains
A California man has been arrested and charged with murder, four months after hikers discovered the bullet-riddled remains of a plumber who had been reported missing in July. Rotherie Foster, 37, is accused of killing Jose Velasquez, 35, his work acquaintance, for financial gain, according to a news release from the office of Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. He has also been charged with eight counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and is facing several prior strike charges. Los Angeles Times previously reported that Velasquez moved to California from his native...
New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
Il Hun Ro's car was found abandoned at Yellowstone on July 31, and DNA linked him to a lone foot found floating in the park's hydrothermal Abyss Pool more than a week later. Investigators have released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose foot was found floating in Yellowstone National Park's West Thumb Geyser Basin last summer.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Three young women guards jailed for secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison
THREE women guards have been jailed after having secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners. The secret affairs took place...
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
Haiti's mafia Barbecue burns victims alive, more than 200 gangs running the world's most dangerous city
Port-au-Prince is called the most dangerous city in the world, then it is not a big deal. Armed gangs are running gangs here. There is political turmoil here. Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere. Frequent earthquakes, rising inflation, civil unrest and famine are major causes of turmoil here. But even bigger enemies are the gangs present here. There are about 200 armed gangs in Haiti's capital that commit atrocities and spread chaos.
Family Of Missing 4-Year-Old: ‘People Are Being Nasty And Mean'
In spite of exhaustive searches and prayers, OSBI confirms missing Athena Brownfield is no longer alive. “I can barely talk, you just never know that it can happen to you,” said Athena’s grandmother, Penny Brownfield. With the child's guardians now behind bars for murder and neglect, family members...
Remains of 17-year-old found a week after being kidnapped during home invasion
The remains of a 17-year-old who was kidnapped during a home invasion last week were found in a rural area in Maricopa County on Monday, Phoenix police said. On Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble call at around 3:15 a.m., according to a police statement.
msn.com
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators
After a human foot was found floating in a hot pool at Yellowstone National Park, investigators uncovered hundreds of dollars in cash and handwritten poems in the missing man's car, according to new documents released Tuesday.
Three-year-old boy was ‘assaulted’ by step-mother prior to death, trial told
A fatal “assault” on a three-year-old boy by his stepmother left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, a court heard.Leila Borrington, 23, stands accused of murdering three-year-old Harvey Borrington at her home in Jacksdale, near Nottingham, in August 2021, after previously claiming that he died after falling backwards off a sofa.But giving evidence at the resumed trial on Friday, Dr Sarah Dickson, a consultant paediatrician, told Nottingham Crown Court that the fatal injuries – including a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain – were a result of inflicted blunt force trauma.Jonas Hankin KC,...
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Body discovered in a sunken boat belongs to man missing since Ian, Lee County sheriff says
The boater was the last resident missing in Lee since Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 — bringing the county’s death toll to 75.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Body found in Atlantic Ocean was unidentified for 22 years — until now, officials say
The “partially skeletonized” remains were found miles off the coast of Maine in July 2000, according to officials.
Body found in NH woods in 1971 ID’d as woman never heard from after missing a flight
The woman’s killer remains unknown, New Hampshire police said.
