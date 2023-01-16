Read full article on original website
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Photos: Families celebrate STEAM Night at Rio Rancho Elementary School
Dozens of families took part in STEAM Night Thursday at Rio Rancho Elementary School. Students enjoyed activities in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics activities from Explora, Intel, Sandia National Labs and others. Several food trucks were on hand serving up tasty food and drinks.
Best Value Homes has grand opening this weekend
Best Value Homes is celebrating the grand opening of its first community this weekend in Rio Rancho. Twilight Homes of New Mexico created Best Value Homes as a brand that is built to create an opportunity for people to achieve home ownership at an affordable price. BV Homes new community...
Joe Harris fifth grader is spelling bee champ
By Gary Herron | Sports Editor and Gary Herron | Observer staff writer | Jan 20, 2023 | Education, News,. Another bee is in the books, and with it, Rio Rancho Public Schools’ newest school, Joe Harris Elementary, has its first spelling bee champion. Fifth grader Lucy Worthen, daughter...
Sunny day, get started
For now, the weather is at a standstill with sunny skies and calm breezes here and there. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Quiet weather today, but an unseasonably cold/active weather pattern is forecast for northern/central NM Friday into early next week.”. It can be difficult to get the motivation...
Slight chance of snow today, chilly weekend
This weekend looks to be a wet one with chances of snow and rain but will clear up by Sunday. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The combo of heavy snow & blowing snow could cause major impacts across NE NM late this afternoon thru Saturday morning.”. So restrict travel...
Remembering Ed and Marie Brown
I served as Deputy District attorney in Sandoval County from 1993 until 1997, and again from 2001 to 2003. I led the Prosecution team for the District Attorney’s Office along with Assistant District Attorney Gloria Lucero in State vs. Michael Brown, Bernadette Setser and Jeremy Rose. On February 4,...
Legal Notices-Non-government
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN G. BRYAN, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Carolyn G. Bryan (the “Decedent”). All persons having claims against the estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative’s attorneys, Spangler Pacheco & Werbelow PA, P. O. Box 15698, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87174, or filed with the Sandoval County Probate Court, Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Rd Building D, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
Man accused of 2022 murder at Allsup’s to stand trial in March
Two middle-aged men turned themselves in last March after one used a gun to kill a man at the Bernalillo Allsup’s. One of those men, Daniel Benjamin McClellan, of Albuquerque, now faces a March trial for first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. According to a report filed by Bernalillo...
Cleveland defeats Rio Rancho on the mat, 52-9
Cleveland’s Joe Coon, with advantage, posted a 13-1 major-decision over the Rams’ Diego Francisco in their 152-pound meeting, the match Wednesday evening. (Herron photo) For the 10th time in their last dozen meetings, Cleveland High School came out on top in its match with cross-town rival Rio Rancho, 52-9, Wednesday evening in the RAC.
The end of extra SNAP benefits increases worries about hungry children
The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Jan. 19 that extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are coming to an end in February. “This will impact over half a million New Mexicans,” Cabinet Secretary for the Health and Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase said. New Mexicans currently...
