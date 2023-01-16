Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore
Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
news9.com
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
news9.com
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
news9.com
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
news9.com
Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Who Have Felony Cases Rejoin Society
A group in Tulsa is helping people who have felony cases learn how to get through the court system. JusticeLink held an open house to teach people about the services they offer. "I did try," John Nabors said. He was the first client JusticeLink worked with when they opened their...
news9.com
Tulsa County Election Board Moving Into New, Bigger Building
Tulsa County Commissioners gave final approval Thursday for the $9.2 million purchase of an office building for the Tulsa County Election Board. The current building, at 505 North Denver, is a converted grocery store with multiple outbuildings around it the county has added over the years. “We've continued to add...
news9.com
Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party
Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
news9.com
Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department
Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
news9.com
2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County
Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints. The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case. They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested. Deputies have not released the names of any victims...
news9.com
Ty's Hamburgers Owner Looking For Buyer, Says Restaurant Will Stay Open
A midtown Tulsa burger joint that’s been around for more than 40 years is now up for sale. The owner wants her loyal customers to know the restaurant is not closing and she will only sell to someone who will carry on its legacy. Kristina Cushenberry and her family...
news9.com
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
news9.com
Tulsa Attorney Pleads Guilty To Spousal Abuse
A Tulsa attorney has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for abusing his wife. Arya Adibi was charged with rape after his wife told police he beat her, dragged her by the hair, choked her and threatened to shoot her in January 2020. Adibi pleaded guilty to sexual battery,...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In November Identified, Wanted By Tulsa Police
Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department identified a wanted suspect accused of robbing a bank in November of last year. On Wednesday, TPD said Robbery Detectives positively identified Roderick Robinson, 46, as the suspect accused handing a note to the teller and demanding money at the MidFirst Bank on South Peoria Avenue on Nov. 25, 2022.
news9.com
Cyclist Hit By Car On Tulsa IDL, Police Say
A cyclist was riding on the highway near I-244 westbound when a car hit the rider, according to police. The cyclist had no lights and was transported by EMSA, police said. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Leading Osage Co. Deputies On Chase On Stolen Motorcycle Arrested
A man is in custody on Friday morning accused of leading Osage County Deputies on an early-morning chase on a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say the chase ended in a crash near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road. Police say a TPD K9 unit was brought in to help locate the suspect.
news9.com
Train Derails In Tulsa; Crews Work To Repair The Damage
A train derailed in west Tulsa on Friday. Osage SkyNews 6 flew over the incident just east of 21st and Union. "At approximately 1:35 a.m., a BNSF locomotive and seven cars derailed within our Tulsa railyard. No injuries and cause is currently under investigation," a BNSF spokesperson said.
news9.com
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
news9.com
Robbery Suspect Is Tulsa Police Weekly Most Wanted
Tulsa Police are working to find a robbery suspect they say assaulted a clerk. Kent Grayson, Jr. is accused of robbing a convenience store at 23rd and S. Jackson. Grayson on January 7. Police say Grayson reached across the counter, stole a cash register from the business, and assaulted a clerk who tried to stop him.
news9.com
Authorities Arrest Man In Okmulgee Accused Of Stealing Car With Child Inside
Okmulgee Police arrested a suspected car thief and rescued a seven-year-old who was inside the stolen car. Police Chief Joe Prentice said police got the call just before daylight Wednesday, from a woman who said she left the car running briefly and a man jumped in and took off. “And...
news9.com
3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater
Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
Comments / 0