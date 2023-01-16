Read full article on original website
Related
“JEET?” These 10 Cringey NJ Pronunciations Sound Like Nails on a Chalkboard
"Jeet? Cause I'm unna go wawk the doo-awg and then go the deli to axe if they have any gabagool left like I seen yesterday." Did you get any of that? Then you're from New Jersey. But it didn't sound very pretty, did it!!?. We New Jerseyans have many colorful,...
8 of the 10 Worst Small Towns in NJ are in South Jersey, List Says (and It’s Not Nice)
A brand-new list was just published of the 10 worst small towns in New Jersey you'd supposedly never want to live, and eight of them are in South Jersey. This research comes from roadsnacks.net. Let's talk about criteria and just how the folks at the website came up with their findings.
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
Our Online Searches Reveal What Could Be The Top Phobia In New Jersey
Pretty much everybody you meet in the Garden State, and the world for that matter has something they are afraid of, and in many cases, it's a phobia. So which phobia are people in New Jersey googling the most?. The most searched phobia may be able to tell you a...
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
Songs That All New Jersey Residents Are Required to Know
I was recently presented with the challenge of coming up with a list of songs that exude the feel of New Jersey. So let me start by addressing the obvious. I could easily choose 20 Bruce songs or 20 JBJ songs, and I'd still be leaving out songs. So, for...
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey
This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
NJ to Consider Whether Black Residents Get Reparation Payments For Slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey
We expect our laundry detergents to help us feel fresh and clean, not to give us a higher risk of cancer. You may have to pick a new favorite because some detergents have actually become illegal in New Jersey (and that’s not a bad thing). It’s a New Year...
Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country
A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
Car theft epidemic in NJ — What’s really driving it, and how to stop it
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
Are South Jersey’s Best Subs Found In EHT Or Mays Landing?
If Jersey's known for one thing over everything else, I'd like to think it's the food. You hear jokes made all day along about how the Garden State is the "armpit of America," blah blah blah. Well, if you've never set foot in New Jersey, know that you're missing out...
NJ weather: Hints of winter, starting with end of weekend storm
Well, Thursday was quite a sloppy, soggy, disgusting day. Most of New Jersey picked up a half-inch to an inch of rain. Of course, if temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees colder, we would be shoveling snow right about now. The rain finally wrapped up around 2 o'clock Friday morning,...
These 5 Popular New Jersey Butterfly Gardens Should Be On Your Spring Bucket List
Butterflies are beautiful. Butterflies, to me, mean positivity and change. To so many people, including kids, butterflies are calming, and to catch one on your finger, is so cool. I had no idea we had so many butterfly gardens in New Jersey. I remember falling in love with the butterfly...
Historical And Beloved New Jersey Landmark On Boring Tourist Trap List
There will be a lot of people all over New Jersey who are not very happy about this one. A beloved New Jersey landmark has been included on a national list of the worst tourist traps. Let's be honest. There are definitely tourist traps out there all over this great...
Why do we in NJ call them Bennys? Here are the 8 most popular theories
There are a few theories about the origins of the term "Benny" as a slang term for out-of-town tourists to the New Jersey shore. If you thought you knew the exact origin story of the term, I got news for you. There are plenty of people who disagree with you.
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Wacky New Jersey Burger Joint Gets National Attention as ‘The Best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
The World Trade Center Health Program in NJ is expanding its coverage
A new type of cancer has been added to the Rutgers University World Trade Center Health Program’s list of health conditions being treated. According to Iris Udasin, the director of the WTC Health Program, women who worked as responders at Ground Zero or nearby after the 9/11 attacks will now receive full coverage from the Health Program for treatment of cancer of the uterus.
This Legendary Cheesesteak Shop Is Coming to New Jersey
Let me tell you all a little story about prego Shannon. If you knew me at that point in time you would have been impressed by my appetite, to say the least. I was like a living, breathing Mrs. PacMan. Now that you have some context, I can tell you...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1