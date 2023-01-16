ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
Cat Country 107.3

3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey

This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country

A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
Cat Country 107.3

The World Trade Center Health Program in NJ is expanding its coverage

A new type of cancer has been added to the Rutgers University World Trade Center Health Program’s list of health conditions being treated. According to Iris Udasin, the director of the WTC Health Program, women who worked as responders at Ground Zero or nearby after the 9/11 attacks will now receive full coverage from the Health Program for treatment of cancer of the uterus.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy