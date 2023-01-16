ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

TikTok hangover cure has users dunking their heads in ice water, but does it work?

Hungover? There’s a TikTok hack for that! Users willing to bear extreme cold and a different type of discomfort are dunking their faces in ice water to fight the symptoms of their hangovers, and the trend has dominated the platform. But the “ice bowl trick” or the “ice bowl challenge” has everyone who has felt the thunderous hangover headache asking one big question: Does it work? “This is supposed to cure a hangover,” user Andreana “Anna” Tay said in one video as she sat before a huge bowl of ice water. “I saw this on TikTok, and they say it’s supposed to help.” The video showed someone...
Android Headlines

Apple's Watch Ultra is now just $749

Amazon currently has the Apple Watch Ultra on sale for $749. That’s going to save you $50 off of its regular price, and that does bring it down to an all-time low. Remember, that the Apple Watch Ultra is basically only available in one model. There are no colors, just the exposed titanium look, with the choice of three different bands. Now the bands are available in different colors.
Android Headlines

Apple is getting serious about competing with Alexa & Google Assistant

Yesterday, Apple announced a new HomePod, which surprised quite a few new people. But it also got the gears turning on what Apple might be planning for its smart home ambitions. After all, it is still working on a totally revamped Home app. Well, according to Mark Gurman, via Bloomberg,...

