Hungover? There’s a TikTok hack for that! Users willing to bear extreme cold and a different type of discomfort are dunking their faces in ice water to fight the symptoms of their hangovers, and the trend has dominated the platform. But the “ice bowl trick” or the “ice bowl challenge” has everyone who has felt the thunderous hangover headache asking one big question: Does it work? “This is supposed to cure a hangover,” user Andreana “Anna” Tay said in one video as she sat before a huge bowl of ice water. “I saw this on TikTok, and they say it’s supposed to help.” The video showed someone...

52 MINUTES AGO