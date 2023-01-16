If the Yankees want to push for a World Series appearance in 2023, they will need DJ LeMahieu at the top of his game. LeMahieu featured in 125 games last year but was knocked out for the postseason and the homestretch run due to a toe injury. There was concern that it may pop up again this upcoming campaign if he didn’t undergo surgery. Still, DJ elected to take a more natural route and rehabilitated to the best of his abilities.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO