South Florida forecast: Big chill gives way to a warm-up this week

Jacket and sweater weather in South Florida is expected to fade starting Monday and through the reminder of the week as high temperatures rise into the 70s and the overnight lows leave the 40s behind. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

South Floridians and vacationers can soon return their sweaters and jackets to the closet as weather forecasters said Monday that high temperatures will reach the low 80s before week’s end.

Throughout the tri-county area, legions of celebrants including parade watchers took in Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances under sunny skies with nary a cloud in sight. Temperatures reached a high of 72 on Monday as forecasters promised warmer air at night.

Monday’s overnight lows will settle into the low to mid 50s in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, but temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75 on Tuesday with a “calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon,” the weather service said.

“One more cool day across South Florida as high pressure sits over the state today, before sliding off to the east tonight into Tuesday,” the National Weather Service in Miami declared in its afternoon forecast discussion. “Temps overnight will still be cool, however 5-10 degrees warmer than this morning, so no headlines will be needed.”

For a multi-day stretch that started last week, overnight temperatures plunged into the low 40s in South Florida and even into the 30s in more northern parts of the state.

But conditions changed with the advent of a new week, heartening local tourism promoters, hoteliers and restaurateurs.

“With the high shifting off to the east, light southerly flow returns to the area for Tuesday,” forecasters said. “This will start a moderating trend which we will see for the remainder of the week.”

The shift will lead to mostly clear skies with “pleasant” temperatures in the afternoon “ranging from the mid to upper 70s.”

After reaching the high 70s on Wednesday, the high temperature on Thursday will surpass 80 and continue to touch those levels through Sunday. Generally, the nighttime lows will stay in the mid- to upper 60s, rising to about 70 Saturday night. Clouds will inject themselves into the overall picture during the weekend.

Watch for rip currents

Along the tri-county area’s beaches, though, the weather service continues to warn of hazardous offshore conditions in the form of rip currents along the coasts of Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” forecasters advised early Monday.

“Swim near a lifeguard,” the advisory said. “If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”