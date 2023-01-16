ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Paintings by Ukrainian children depict horrors of war and dreams of the future in bright, colorful illustrations

By Lauren Frias
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2TVG_0kGQMJ2s00
A Ukrainian child's artwork depicting a tank and a house on fire in the "Children of War" exhibit at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in Chicago, Illinois.

Lauren Frias/Insider

  • The lives of children displaced by the war in Ukraine were upended in the wake of the nearly year-long conflict.
  • To help them cope, a Lviv-based artist and her daughter started an art therapy program.
  • Hundreds of children have since participated, producing art depicting scenes of war and glimpses of their past lives.

Dozens of brightly colored illustrations are hung on the walls of an exhibit at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in Chicago. In a corner of the gallery, a video shows children laughing with their peers while finger-painting and scribbling on paper — a scene no different than your everyday preschool or kindergarten class. Upon first glance, the artworks may seem like youthful interpretations of flowers and toys.

But a closer look reveals harrowing depictions of tanks, bloodied soldiers, and buildings on fire, and the children in the video robbed of family members and their childhood in the midst of a devastating war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYTSN_0kGQMJ2s00
A composite image of artwork from Ukrainian children displaced by the war

Lauren Frias/Insider

Nestled in the heart of the Ukrainian Village in Chicago, UIMA is showcasing artworks created by children displaced by the war in Ukraine in a new exhibit titled, "Children of War," which will run until February 12.

Shortly after the onset of the Ukraine war in February of last year, Lviv-based artist and art teacher Nataliia Pavliuk and her daughter Yustyna hosted an art therapy program for children in the city to express themselves through a more creative lens.

Before long, word began to spread about the program, gathering hundreds of children ages 2 to 15 from Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kiev, and other Ukrainian cities to participate in classes hosted at orphanages, hospitals, community centers, and art galleries in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yr1FP_0kGQMJ2s00
An artwork of a Ukrainian soldier carrying a child holding a teddy bear.

Lauren Frias/Insider

Adrienne Kochman, the curator at UIMA, noted that while the subject matter of each child's painting can vary, they're all united by how brightly colored they are.

"I think the thing that I find the most engaging is that they're all different. You'll see several images of flowers or animals or things like that, but even so, they're still different," Kochman told Insider. "The one thing they share in common visually is that they're all very brightly painted. It's the color and the intensity of the work, but the contexts are just so different.

Artworks in the exhibit ranged from a Van Gogh-inspired view of a backyard to harrowing depictions of a house on a fire with a tank outside and broken toys strewn across the lawn.

One child drew a pile of bloody boots with the words, "Boots that Ukrainian soldiers will not need."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVDkv_0kGQMJ2s00
An artwork by a Ukrainian child showing bloodied boots and the words, "Boots that Ukrainian soldiers will not need."

Lauren Frias/Insider

Another child drew a faded silhouette of a Ukrainian solder holding a Ukrainian flag, who Kochman said was the young illustrator's father who died in combat.

"It just seems like it's another step in their treatment or their healing because this kind of trauma tends to isolate children," Kochman said. "They don't know how to speak about it because you can't make sense of what happened."

"Sometimes, they also work with psychologists and medical staff who would ask them, 'What happened?' or 'What is this of?' or the backstory" of their art, Kochman said. "The child has no family anymore, is an orphan, and yet they're painting something that does not illustrate that at all."

One of the children, 9-year-old Maria from Donetsk, a city in eastern Ukraine, participated in a class while she was in a children's hospital in Lviv, painting a cat using only pink colors.

When asked if she had any sisters, Maria responded, "Yes, I have ... I had a sister. She was on a bus when a missile hit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNs87_0kGQMJ2s00
Veronica's artwork.

Lauren Frias/Insider

Veronica, 10, was recently orphaned in the war after a tank attacked her home. Veronica had gone through surgical procedures to remove shrapnel that was stuck in her body and head following the attack, which left her partially paralyzed, Kochman said.

As devastating as her experience may be, Veronica's art tells a different story as she uses neon-bright colors to portray herself in a long gown with a full head of hair, holding the hand of her friend who is gifting her a bright pink heart-shaped balloon.

"These children saw 'hell' in the true sense of the word, but they continue to live as children, with hope and love in their hearts," Pavliuk said in a statement. "We will continue these art therapy sessions as long as they are needed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FheJw_0kGQMJ2s00
A Ukrainian child paints an image of Kyiv on fire following the Russian missile strikes.

Lauren Frias/Insider

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Using Poison Against Ukrainian Troops That Leaves Victims 'Drowning' & 'Frothing At The Mouth'

Vladimir Putin’s poison of choice to use against enemy Ukrainian forces reportedly leaves its victims “frothing at the mouth” before they drown in their own fluids, RadarOnline.com has learned.The poison, named Novichok, reportedly become a favorite of Putin’s even before he first invaded Ukraine ten months ago.According to Daily Star, the now 70-year-old Russian leader first used the deadly chemical in 2018 when he ordered it to be used against notorious double agent Sergei Skripal.Although the chemical agent is widely condemned due to the devastating condition it leaves its victims, Putin has allegedly been advised to use the poison against...
The US Sun

Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back

EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
Upworthy

Miss Universe Thailand's gown made of can pull tabs is a homage to her 'garbage collector' parents

The Miss Universe pageant is something that people look forward to every year for the glamour and glitz. The beautiful gowns and dresses worn by the contestants are always a big draw. This time, however, there was a very special surprise from Miss Universe Thailand during the 2022 preliminary competition. Anna Sueangam amazed everyone with her bedazzling evening gown made of upcycled aluminum pull tabs of drinking cans which were covered in Swarovski diamonds called the "Hidden Precious Diamond Dress". The garment actually holds a very deeper meaning, given that both her mother and father work as street sweepers and garbage collectors. Miss Universe Thailand stated that despite being branded as a "garbage beauty queen," “It never stopped her from shining bright as a precious gem.” Her dress was designed by a Thai designer called Manirat, reports Republic World.
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Fierce beauty: Ukraine to battle Russia for Miss Universe title

The next battlefield will be at a beauty pageant. Miss Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko, who will be representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on Jan. 14, unveiled her look for the contest’s National Costume competition: a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The Warrior of Light costume “symbolizes our nation’s fight against darkness,” read Apanasenko’s caption on Instagram. “Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.” The outfit — complete with weapon and body armor — sends the message that Apanasenko “carries light through the darkness that came to our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Insider

Insider

746K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy