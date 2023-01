Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. got his recent airport gun case thrown out after a slight miscommunication led to his arrest in Florida. 50 Cent’s second season of BMF is finally underway and putting up Kobe-like numbers as everyone expected. In the first episodes of the second season, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. is already showing tremendous growth as an actor. In real life, the actor has been caught up in legal issues and seemingly finds a way to smooth things over just like his pops would who he plays in the show.

