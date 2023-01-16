ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Breaking: CJ Stroud Announces Decision On 2023 NFL Draft

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtGnN_0kGQLh4P00

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made a decision just under the wire. Stroud announced he will forego his senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, the last day players are eligible to declare for it.

"This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I've ever had to make," Stroud said. "As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I've made the decision that it's time to turn those dreams into a reality. With that said, I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. This ain't goodbye... Buckeye for life!"

Stroud's breakout performance against Georgia in the Peach Bowl put NFL scouts on high alert. The junior quarterback completed 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also ran for 34 yards.

Stroud is a traditional, reliable pocket passer, but against the nation's best defense, he proved he can extend plays with his legs and maneuver in and out of the pocket at will.

Stroud was a five-star prospect and the No. 29 overall recruit in the Class of 2020. The two-time Heisman finalist completed an average 69.1% of his throws for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns in his two years starting for the Buckeyes. According to ESPN's Ian Rapoport, Stroud was close to returning to Ohio State for another season because of "how he feels about OSU and his teammates."

"To the students, alumni and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you for welcoming a kid from Cali into the Buckeye family," Stroud said.

Stroud finished 2022 second in the FBS in total QBR (88.8) and touchdown passes (41). He is ESPN's fourth-ranked draft prospect and second-ranked quarterback prospect.

ESPN's latest mock draft predicts Stroud will be drafted fifth-overall by the Indianapolis Colts, who've struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position since Andrew Luck retired in 2019. If Stroud lands in Indianapolis, he'll join a young core of building-block players in running back Jonathan Taylor, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and guard Quenton Nelson.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27.

Comments / 41

Willie Mc.
4d ago

Tough very tough decision to make, finish school or more than 20 million dollars. Boy oh boy I wish I had that tough decision to make..

Reply
12
Brodrick Crawford
4d ago

He's not ready yet a lot of these guys don't understand NFL is much faster than college. he's not that good on reading defense yet. if I were him I stay my last year

Reply(4)
10
Daniel Collins
4d ago

I guess it's hard turn down that's money.But it seems like most of the QB who go early.Has a lot if trouble in NFL

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Michigan announces major coaching change

There’s been a lot of drama surrounding the Michigan Wolverines football program in recent days as head coach Jim Harbaugh has toyed with the possibility (once again) of leaving for the NFL. It now sounds like Harbaugh is going to remain with UM for at least one more year (before we do this again next Read more... The post Michigan announces major coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
The Comeback

NFL wife made major move against Colts owner

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy