Breaking: CJ Stroud Announces Decision On 2023 NFL Draft

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made a decision just under the wire. Stroud announced he will forego his senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, the last day players are eligible to declare for it.

"This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I've ever had to make," Stroud said. "As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I've made the decision that it's time to turn those dreams into a reality. With that said, I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. This ain't goodbye... Buckeye for life!"

Stroud's breakout performance against Georgia in the Peach Bowl put NFL scouts on high alert. The junior quarterback completed 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also ran for 34 yards.

Stroud is a traditional, reliable pocket passer, but against the nation's best defense, he proved he can extend plays with his legs and maneuver in and out of the pocket at will.

Stroud was a five-star prospect and the No. 29 overall recruit in the Class of 2020. The two-time Heisman finalist completed an average 69.1% of his throws for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns in his two years starting for the Buckeyes. According to ESPN's Ian Rapoport, Stroud was close to returning to Ohio State for another season because of "how he feels about OSU and his teammates."

"To the students, alumni and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you for welcoming a kid from Cali into the Buckeye family," Stroud said.

Stroud finished 2022 second in the FBS in total QBR (88.8) and touchdown passes (41). He is ESPN's fourth-ranked draft prospect and second-ranked quarterback prospect.

ESPN's latest mock draft predicts Stroud will be drafted fifth-overall by the Indianapolis Colts, who've struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position since Andrew Luck retired in 2019. If Stroud lands in Indianapolis, he'll join a young core of building-block players in running back Jonathan Taylor, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and guard Quenton Nelson.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27.