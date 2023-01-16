Read full article on original website
Hypebae
adidas and IVY PARK Launch Drop 7: "PARK TRAIL"
Beyoncé’s IVY PARK and adidas just launched its seventh drop, dubbed “PARK TRAIL.”. Drawing inspiration from “the resilience of the outdoors” and “the spirit of the streets,” the new drop features a range of gender-neutral styles across fashion, performance, footwear and accessories. To...
Hypebae
Would You Cop These Unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh?
Images of an unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low designed by the late Virgil Abloh have surfaced online. Not much information on these fuzzy shoes is available at the moment. However, based on mockups and images taken by Don C reveal an AF1 Low covered in faux fur in shades of pink, orange and yellow. A subtle Swoosh appears on the side in deep navy, while Abloh’s recognizable labeled shoelaces peep through the material.
Hypebae
Nike's Air Jordan 1 High OG Arrives in "Washed Pink"
Jordan Brand just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 women’s exclusive, and it does not disappoint. Reimagining the signature Air Jordan 1 High OG silhouette, the latest edition arrives in a delicate “Washed Pink” colorway. Seemingly taking cues from the men’s “Washed Heritage” silhouette which dropped earlier this month, the women’s iteration features a washed-out pink upper, complete with “Atmosphere”-tinted suede overlays. The color adorns the shoe’s mudguards, heel counters and lacing systems, spilling over into the Nike Swooshes.
Hypebae
Diemme x Nicole McLaughlin’s Collaboration Upcycles Shoes Into Handbags
Renowned sustainable designer Nicole McLaughlin has unveiled an innovative collaboration with Italian footwear brand Diemme, including a shoe with a detachable upper that also functions as a bag. Famous for molding mundane, unsuspecting items to her imagination’s whim, McLaughlin has an energizing ability to transform almost anything, from reconfiguring JanSport...
Hypebae
ASICS Taps Awake NY, Andersson Bell and Brain Dead for Its Paris Pop-up
ASICS continues its streak of powerful collaborations by partnering with streetwear icons Andersson Bell, Awake NY and Brain Dead on the remix of some of its most loved silhouettes. To commemorate the occasion and celebrate the Fashion Week season, the four entities are hosting an exclusive pop-up store in Paris to sell their collaborative, limited-edition sneakers.
Hypebae
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Red Pockets From Your Favorite Brands
One of the biggest holidays of the year in Asian regions such as China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and more, Lunar New Year marks a special time spent with loved ones while preparing for a prosperous year. Also known as the Spring Festival, this year’s holiday celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac.
Hypebae
Stella McCartney and adidas Debut Spring/Summer 2023 "ICONS"
Adidas by Stella McCartney just dropped its latest Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, debuting the new “ICONS” collection. In a bid to blend sport with style through a fusion of performance-wear and athleisure, the new collection features signature Stella McCartney designs, reimagined in classic shades of black, grey and white.
Hypebae
MAYDE Adds "Black" To Its Elevated Essentials
Aleali May continues to dominate the streetwear sector as her anything but basic brand MAYDE. The label is rounding out its color palette of olive and cobalt with the essential color, black, painting its refined range of garments in the deep shade. “MAYDE essentials would be incomplete without providing one of the most necessary colors, especially in my personal closet — black. Powerful, mysterious, seductive and always in style, black compliments every skin tone and flatters all body types,” May shares in an exclusive press release.
Hypebae
Dior Introduces Its Newest It-Bag: the Lady 95.22
Maria Grazia Chiuri has given Dior‘s iconic Lady Dior bag an update, revealing the house’s newest it-bag: the Lady 95.22. Initially revealed on the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway, the 95.22 is a revamped version of the Lady Dior, which made its debut in 1995. The purse, originally named the Chouchou, famously got its iconic name after it was worn by Princess Diana, who was known to have owned the design in multiple colors.
Hypebae
Louis Vuitton FW23 Mens' Collection Celebrates Never Growing Up
Carrying late designer Virgil Abloh‘s legacy forward, Louis Vuitton unveils a new chapter, presenting its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Tapping KidSuper founder Colm Dillane as the first to co-design an offering following Abloh’s passing. Rosalía opened the show with a host of electric Brazilian songs, instantly setting the tone. Rather than operating on a traditional runway, the mélange of clothing appears in the domestic sphere as the runway is segmented to mimic rooms in a home. Creating a coming of age narrative, models move through a hospital room, hinting a the beginning of life, migrating to a child and teenager’s safe spaces.
Hypebae
Facetasm Delivers a Midas Touch With FW23 "Stay Gold" Collection
Toyko-based brand Facetasm presents a whimsical Fall/Winter 2023 collection, “Stay Gold,” inspired by the 1983 classic film, The Outsiders. The Paris Fashion Week offering is carefully curated yet playful as a varied color palette and innovative tailoring deliver bold and truly unique ensembles. A rainbow ombre suit is comprised of a purple gradient blazer and vivid, eye-catching striped pants. The painterly violet hue pattern makes several appearances on double breasted coats and wide-legged trousers. Canadian tuxedos are made anew with shearling lining and zippers daring to separate the shoulders as well as the waist, boasting ultimate versatility. Motorcycle jackets feature the same construction providing a multitude of ways to wear the outerwear pieces. Elsewhere, hoodies exude high fashion with color blocked tassel detailing. Parachut pants are paired with inventive crop tops that are seemingly held together by scant buckles, presenting a sultry take on streetwear.
Hypebae
Beyond Retro Launches Sustainable 'House of Ski' Pop-Up
Following the rise of moon boots, fluffy bucket hats and futuristic eyewear, ski style has found its way back into our hearts this season and it’s safe to say, it’s going nowhere fast. As a result, pre-loved fashion store Beyond Retro has opened its sustainable House of Ski pop-up, to help us find exactly what we’re looking for.
Hypebae
Barbie Ferreira Kicks off Levi's Partnership With Graphic 501 Jeans
Levi’s has tapped Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira to create a pair of graphic 501 jeans. The release, which marks the first drop of a larger partnership, features vintage 501s with glitchy design elements throughout. Arriving in an oversized fit, the denim trousers are overdyed in deep blue or forest green.
