West Virginia State

southerntrippers.com

12 Best Weekend Getaways In West Virginia You Must Try

If you are ready to experience some incredible weekend getaways in West Virginia, you’ve come to the right place! The beautiful Mountain State is the place to be for fun and exciting adventures. West Virginia is known for its natural beauty, and as the only state entirely in the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WWMTCw

West Virginian "Weiner Man" statue returned to original owners

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV — As of Thursday, a beloved "Weiner Man" statue has returned home to its owners in West Virginia. Statue stolen: Cash reward offered for information regarding stolen West Virginia hot dog statue. The statue was stolen from a diner called "Dairy Winkle" over the past weekend,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

WVDNR Announces Recent Water Stockings

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 9–13: Anderson Lake. Blackwater River. Bullskin Run. Cacapon Park Lake. Cedar Creek Lake. East Fork Greenbrier River. Evitts Run. Glady Fork. Knapps Creek.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Active Storm Track Expected Across Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple flurries later today will become occasional snow showers tonight. Just a light dusting is expected, with 1-2 inches in the ridges of Pocahontas County. Saturday will be dry and then Sunday brings another Ohio Valley storm that promises rain. Just like 95-percent of the winter storms so far, on its western flank expect breezy winds and off-an-on flurries and the time frame for these flurries is on Monday.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Poll: What’s your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s a hotly debated topic across America each year—What’s the best Girl Scout cookie? Girl Scout cookies go on sale on Jan. 19, and this year, 12 News wants to find the definitive answer for which cookie West Virginia likes the most (in this totally scientific 12 News survey). Are you a true-blooded Thin Mints loyalist, or a Tagalong fanatic? Vote below and check back Monday (Jan. 23) to see the results.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia

Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia native filmmaker’s movie debuting at Sundance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia native Elaine McMillion Sheldon – known for directing documentaries like “Heroin(e)” and “Recovery Boys” – has a new film premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Sheldon says her new film “King Coal” is a “part-documentary, part-fable” film that details the role that coal plays […]
PARK CITY, UT
WTRF- 7News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

2023 WV Chocolate, Wine, and Shine Festival is February 11

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chocolate, Wine, & Shine Festival is near. The WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases chocolatiers, confectionaries, specialty foods, West Virginia wineries, legal moonshine distilleries, and many artisan vendors at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown WV. The festival...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
OHIO STATE

