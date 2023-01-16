Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Obituary: Trace Hill
Trace came into this world a four-pound fourteen ounce baby boy on December 11, 2007, and melted his Mommy and Daddy’s hearts. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the world became dimmer when the brightness of Trace’s life ended at the tender age of 15. He was the youngest...
neusenews.com
Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Davis (Libby) Houston
Elizabeth Ann Davis (Libby) Houston, 70, passed away Thursday, January 19th, following an extended illness. A graduate of South Lenoir High School, Mount Olive College and Campbell University, Libby received a degree in Elementary Education. Truly passionate about her calling, she was a dedicated educator for over 30 years. Comfort Elementary School and the Comfort, NC community always held a very special place in her heart. She cherished each of her students and co-workers as family.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 16, 17 & 18
Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Michael Voss, Morehead City. Michael Voo...
neusenews.com
Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship
Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
neusenews.com
Pink Hill Elementary Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Pink Hill Elementary school students:. 2nd Grade: Caroline Alcock, Julieta Arellano- Gonzalez, Sawyer Burd, Yasmin Casteneda, Annason Harper, Kamryn Jenkins, Cameron Lawson, Jossiel Quintero-Hernandez, Celina Robinson, Madisyn Smith, Hailey Stevens-Burchard, Charley Sumner, Layla Tyson, Ivan Yanez. 3rd Grade: Geraldine Baez- Flores, Lauryn Boswell, Whitlynn Cannon, Anna...
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
neusenews.com
Board of Elections Director Steve Hines to resign
Lenoir County Board of Elections Director Steve Hines is resigning as the director and will be moving to Florida. Hines began his tenure as the director in January of 2020. “We have received notice of Steve’s resignation,” said Lenoir County Manager Michael James. “Steve has done an outstanding job as the Elections Director for Lenoir County. He will be missed, but I wish him much success in the future.”
wcti12.com
Hound dog, puppies found in abandoned home heading to animal rescue in Maryland
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter Director Tommy Bell said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that the hound dog and her 10 puppies found in an abandoned home in Craven County are now headed to Maryland. An agency called Puppy Paws Rescue will take the dogs to live...
neusenews.com
NCDOT: Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety
KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection.
neusenews.com
Snow Hill Primary announces Terrific Kids
Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
jocoreport.com
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
WITN
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
WITN
Craven County felony drug arrest
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
Three arrested on drug and firearm charges in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrest during a search warrant in Lenoir County on Wednesday. Howie Quentin Jones, Eric Ashley Newcome and Timothy Michael Jones were arrested by members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. All three have been jailed following search warrants at a […]
WITN
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
Clinton drug operation nets felony arrests, dozens of charges
Detectives with the Clinton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit recently concluded a four-month drug operation that netted 44 drug ch
WITN
FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted Kinston drug dealer who prosecutors said threatened police officers and their families is going to spend the next nine years in federal prison. Joseph “Mike Mike” Wilson was sentenced on two counts of distribution of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson pled guilty...
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Emergency Services - EMS Training Officer
EMS TRAINING OFFICER - Salary Range: $44,509 - $67,725. An employee in this class is responsible for development, oversight, and administration of Lenoir County Emergency Service’s EMS Division continuing education, orientation, and quality assurance programs. This position develops programs, in conjunction with the EMS Division Chief and EMS System Medical Director(s), that strive to ensure EMS division employees provide consistent, high-quality patient care. Work is performed under the direct supervision of the EMS Division Chief.
