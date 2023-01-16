Read full article on original website
Braves sign outfielder who could take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves have signed an outfielder who could potentially take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna. The Atlanta Braves‘ roster was essentially set in stone throughout the offseason, minus the team acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics and losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. When looking at their outfield, it’s virtually set with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. When it comes to left field, it’s likely to be split between Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, the latter of whom had a rough 2022 season.
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
New York Mets sign catcher to two-year contract: Sources
Sources: New York Mets sign catcher to a two-year contract. Catcher Tomas Nido and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $3.7 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal, which covers Nido’s remaining arbitration years, pays $1.6 million in 2023 and $2.1 million in 2024 before he becomes a free agent in 2024.
Former Atlanta Braves World Series champion signs elsewhere and more
It’s another wild week for Braves country. Former World Series champion Adam Duvall has signed elsewhere, while disgraced GM John Coppolella spoke out after his reinstatement. Adam Duvall is a Boston Red Sox. While he’s not the ideal acquisition for a Boston team that needs significantly more help than...
Vlad Guerrero Jr. gives Yankees absolutely perfect bulletin board material for 2023
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has just teed up an epic season to-come between the Yankees and Blue Jays. Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays were supposed to run away with the AL East. They didn’t, falling seven games behind the New York Yankees who ended up winning the division. Then,...
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
Baltimore Orioles looking to increase payroll in coming years
There was a time when the Baltimore Orioles payroll was one of the highest in the majors. However, due to their ongoing rebuild, those days are in the rearview mirror. That may be changing soon. As reported by Nathan Ruiz of the Baltimore Sun, team CEO John Angelos said that he “thinks [they] will be able to” move their payroll into the top half of the league at some point.
Aaron Boone’s Giants-Eagles prediction won’t sit well with most Yankees fans
If you listened to The Michael Kay Show often the last couple years, you’d be well aware that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. At the end of his radio spots, he’d typically give his prediction for the Birds game that week and, if listeners were lucky, a few others.
