Cincinnati, OH

Braves sign outfielder who could take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves have signed an outfielder who could potentially take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna. The Atlanta Braves‘ roster was essentially set in stone throughout the offseason, minus the team acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics and losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. When looking at their outfield, it’s virtually set with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. When it comes to left field, it’s likely to be split between Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, the latter of whom had a rough 2022 season.
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York Mets sign catcher to two-year contract: Sources

Sources: New York Mets sign catcher to a two-year contract. Catcher Tomas Nido and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $3.7 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal, which covers Nido’s remaining arbitration years, pays $1.6 million in 2023 and $2.1 million in 2024 before he becomes a free agent in 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field

Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
ATLANTA, GA
Baltimore Orioles looking to increase payroll in coming years

There was a time when the Baltimore Orioles payroll was one of the highest in the majors. However, due to their ongoing rebuild, those days are in the rearview mirror. That may be changing soon. As reported by Nathan Ruiz of the Baltimore Sun, team CEO John Angelos said that he “thinks [they] will be able to” move their payroll into the top half of the league at some point.
BALTIMORE, MD
